Guitar once owned by The Beatles valued at £400,000 on Antiques Roadshow

A guitar that once belonged to Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison received a valuation of up to £400,000 on BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow.

Advertisement

The instrument is unique in that it doesn’t have any frets, making it more challenging to play than a regular guitar.

The current owner, Ray, recalled that even Beatles guitarist George Harrison couldn’t get along with its unconventional design.

“You’re definitely getting more out of it than I am. It’s doing better for you, why don’t you have it,” he reportedly told Ray, who was then recording sessions for a film company that Harrison co-founded.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Little did he know that several decades later it would be worth a small fortune, with Antiques Roadshow expert Jon Baddeley giving it a staggering estimate between £300,000 and £400,000.

He explained: “To a guitar collector, it’s initially a very rare guitar. Then to somebody who’s a Beatles fan, to own a guitar that was once owned by both John Lennon and George Harrison, can you get a better history? Two of the most important rock stars of the 20th Century.”

Nonetheless, Ray expressed no intention to sell the cherished item which he said he still plays regularly to this day.

The episode was filmed at Battle Abbey in Sussex, which was built on the site of the Battle of Hastings.

Advertisement

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One on Sundays at 8pm