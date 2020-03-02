Guitar once owned by The Beatles valued at £400,000 on Antiques Roadshow

Accessibility Links

The guitar is now owned by a man who once worked with George Harrison

Antiques Roadshow Guitar

A guitar that once belonged to Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison received a valuation of up to £400,000 on BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow.

The instrument is unique in that it doesn’t have any frets, making it more challenging to play than a regular guitar.

The current owner, Ray, recalled that even Beatles guitarist George Harrison couldn’t get along with its unconventional design.

“You’re definitely getting more out of it than I am. It’s doing better for you, why don’t you have it,” he reportedly told Ray, who was then recording sessions for a film company that Harrison co-founded.

Little did he know that several decades later it would be worth a small fortune, with Antiques Roadshow expert Jon Baddeley giving it a staggering estimate between £300,000 and £400,000.

He explained: “To a guitar collector, it’s initially a very rare guitar. Then to somebody who’s a Beatles fan, to own a guitar that was once owned by both John Lennon and George Harrison, can you get a better history? Two of the most important rock stars of the 20th Century.”

Nonetheless, Ray expressed no intention to sell the cherished item which he said he still plays regularly to this day.

The episode was filmed at Battle Abbey in Sussex, which was built on the site of the Battle of Hastings.

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One on Sundays at 8pm

