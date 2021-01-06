Meet the cast of BBC forensics drama Traces

Three Girls’ Molly Windsor and Breaking Bad’s Laura Fraser star alongside Martin Compston in new BBC acquisition Traces.

The Alibi drama series focusses on Windsor’s character Emma, whose mother Marie was murdered when Emma was just seven years old. However, when the now grown-up Emma makes a new start in Dundee, she comes across her mother’s as-yet unsolved murder case in the most unexpected way.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Traces.

Molly Windsor plays Emma Hedges

Who is Emma Hedges? A 23-year-old who takes up a new position as a lab assistant in Scotland, before signing up to a MOOC – Massive Open Online Course – which teaches the principles of forensic science. However, she soon realises a supposedly fictional forensic case study bears a remarkable similarity to a real-life case she knows all too well: her mother’s unsolved murder.

Where have I seen Molly Windsor before? The actress is known for roles in Three Girls, The Unloved, The Runaways, Cheat (as Rose), and Make Up.

Laura Fraser as Prof. Sarah Gordon

Who is Professor Sarah Gordon? Professor of Chemistry, she’s teaching the very case study that raises Molly’s suspicions.

“My character, she feels a sense of responsibility and duty towards her students, but she tries to maintain quite a strong boundary between them… it’s a professional boundary that can’t be crossed,” Fraser told RadioTimes.com.

“But at the same time she feels such maternal urges towards Molly’s character because she’s so vulnerable and so bright. She kind of can’t help but love her a little bit, but she has to do it from a distance… but they do end up quite close towards the end of the series!”

Where have I seen Laura Fraser before? She played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. She’s also starred in The Missing, A Knight’s Tale with Heath Ledger, The Loch, and Doctor Who.

Jennifer Spence as Prof. Kathy Torrence

Who is Professor Kathy Torrence? Professor of forensic anthropology, and a colleague of Sarah’s.

Where have I seen Jennifer Spence before? Spence has starred in the likes of Continuum, Close Up, Trigger Me, Family Law, and You Me Her.

Martin Compston plays Daniel

Who is Daniel? A man whom Emma meets and shares a potentially romantic connection with.

“His dad (played by Vincent Regan) passed him on one of his building companies and there’s a suspicious fire which results in a couple of fatalities,” Compston told RadioTimes.com.

“Daniel’s company did the original building work for where the fire happened and legally they’re drawn into it, whether they might have possibly been culpable for the fire.

“At the same time he’s met Molly’s character and those two are falling for each other, but they’re both in very turbulent times in their lives so it makes for some fiery encounters!”

Where have I seen Martin Compston before? He’s best known for playing Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, but he’s also starred in surrogacy thriller The Nest, Sweet Sixteen, Mary Queen of Scots, and Monarch of the Glen.

John Gordon Sinclair plays Drew Cubbin

Who is Drew Cubbin? Emma’s father, whom she reconnects with during the series.

Where have I seen John Gordon Sinclair before? The Glasgow-born star played Gregory in the iconic Scottish film Gregory’s Girl, and has gone on to star in Erik the Viking, World War Z, and Mad About Alice.

Laurie Brett as Izzy Alessi

Who is Izzy Alessi? A figure from Emma’s childhood, and her best friend’s mum.

Where have I seen Laurie Brett before? She played Jane Beale in EastEnders and Christine Mulgrew in Waterloo Road. She’s also starred in London Kills and the recent Deadwater Fell as DC Gemma Darlington.

Vincent Regan as Phil Macafee

Who is Phil Macafee? Daniel’s father, who becomes embroiled in a potentially criminal case.

Where have I seen Vincent Regan before? He’s known for appearances in films like 300, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Troy. Regan played Ned Despard in Poldark, Jasper Tudor in The White Princess, and Tony in Flesh and Blood.

Traces began airing weekly on BBC One on Monday 4th January at 9pm, with the whole series also now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide