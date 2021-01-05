Who is Death in Paradise newcomer Marlon, played by Tahj Miles?

The new year sees us return to Saint Marie – but while the backdrop to Death in Paradise season 10 remains the same, it’s very much all change when it comes to cast, with new faces and unexpectedly familiar ones alike.

Advertisement

Joséphine Jobert is returning to the show as DS Florence Cassell, alongside DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and DS JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), with original series regulars Ben Miller and Sara Martins also set for return appearances.

And a fresh face is also set to shake things up among the team, with the episode two arrival of brand new character Marlon Pryce. But who is Marlon, and who plays him in the show?

Who plays Marlon in Death in Paradise?

Marlon Pryce is played by newcomer Tahj Miles. The young actor recently played Kendrick Manning in Small Axe’s opening episode Mangrove, alongside Black Panther’s Letitia Wright.

He’s also been in the TV series Flunked and Class Dismissed.

Who is new character Marlon Pryce?

BBC

Marlon is a brand new character in Death and Paradise; a teenager with a criminal past, but who finds himself set on a different course after some “unexpected” events.

According to the BBC, “petty criminal” Marlon Pryce “is a ball of energy and thinks he knows it all. But when he runs into JP, his life takes an unexpected turn and he finds himself looking at a very different future to the one he expected.”

And the 18-year-old with boundless energy is set to test JP “to his limits”.

Miles said of his character: “You first come across Marlon in episode two, hustling on the streets, trying to make a bit of cash to help himself get along. He’s introduced by getting questioned by JP – we then realise its not the first time these two have crossed paths. As the series goes along we start to find out more about his private life and more about how JP knows him. You start to see them getting along but also how they clash, which is a lot of fun.”

Lead star Ralf Little also praised Miles’ “brilliant” performance as Marlon.

He said: “That lad. 19 years old. He has got it. I don’t know what ‘it’ is but he’s got it. He walked on and did his first scene with us and I think he only had one line and I literally just watched him and went, ‘this lad is brilliant’. He’s got star quality and the audience are going to love him.”

Advertisement

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on Thursday (7th January) at 9pm. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.