Ralph Macchio reveals alternate Cobra Kai season 3 plot

The third series of Netflix’s The Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai landed on the streamer on New Year’s Day.

Packed with action and ’80s pop culture references, season three continued chronicling the lives of long-term karate rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

But it also brought back another character that fans of the original movies might recognise, whose return had been hinted at in previous seasons. If you haven’t seen Cobra Kai season three, now’s the time to look away.

Yes, it’s true, Ali Mills made her Valley comeback this season. Elisabeth Shue reprised the role for the last episode, reconnecting with her exes.

However, Macchio has revealed the writers had an alternative plan, had his former co-star not been available.

“There was an alternate plan if she wasn’t available,” Macchio said (via Polygon). “When did we find out? I guess it was going on during the whole shooting of season three. It was about, you know, the logistical side of it, at least from my perspective. I think I found out when I got the scripts, actually, how it was going to play out.”

According to the actor, the writers would’ve revealed it was actually Ali’s husband, oncologist Dr. Gregory Schwarber, who sent Johnny those Facebook messages rather than his ex herself.

“That was the fallback, the ‘how are we gonna vacuum ourselves out of the room’ from what we’ve written,” Macchio added, “which would be her husband was doing the Facebook back-and-forth with Johnny.”

Though it was revealed that Ali had recently separated from her husband, nothing happened between the pair, but things could change should Shue return for the fourth series.

Cobra Kai seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.