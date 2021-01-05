Accessibility Links

Bridgerton soundtrack – all the songs from the Netflix period drama

The Shonda Rhimes period drama features some very familiar music...

Bridgerton Simon and Daphne

For those who prefer their period dramas a little less buttoned up, Netflix’s Regency-era adaptation Bridgerton proved the perfect festive viewing over Christmas.

The series follows Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor), a proclaimed beauty and the eldest daughter of the wealthy and exclusive Bridgerton family.

While her debut at court proves a triumph, the combination of an over-protective brother and the arrival of a competing debutante puts a dampener on Daphne’s first season – that is, until she strikes an unconventional deal with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Bridgerton was praised for its bingeable storylines, lush settings –  and its soundtrack, which includes instrumental versions of well-known pop songs that often mirrored the events of the series.

The series features plenty of recognisable hits, from Ariana Grande’s 2018 track thank u, next, to  songs by the likes of Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift– read on for the full soundtrack.

thank u, next 

Original by: Ariana Grande

Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet

Girls Like You

Original by: Maroon 5

Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet

In My Blood

Original by: Shawn Mendes

Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet


Bridgerton – Simon and Daphne (Netflix)

bad guy

Original by: Billie Eilish

Performed by: Vitamin String Quartet

Strange (feat. Hillary Smith)

Original by: Celeste

Performed by: Kris Bowers

Wildest Dreams

Original by: Taylor Swift

Performed by: Duomo


Bridgerton (Netflix)

The show also features an original score by Kris Bowers. From “Call Me Simon” and “The Duel” to “Flawless My Dear,” the song titles correlate to key moments in the series, including Daphne’s successful presentation at court and meeting with Queen Charlotte.

Read on for the original songs featured in the Bridgerton soundtrack.

  • Flawless My Dear
  • The Latest Whistledown
  • We Could Form An Attachment
  • Shock and Delight
  • Simon and Lady Danbury
  • What Women Do Best
  • Call Me Simon
  • Sommerset House
  • When You Are Alone
  • Feeling Exceptional
  • What You Saw Was A Lie
  • The Duel
  • A Love Based on Friendship
  • All is Fair in Love and War
  • Miserable Together, Happy Apart
  • Come With Me
  • One Last Dance
  • Love is A Choice
  • A Grand Finish
Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide

