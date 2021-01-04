RadioTimes.com to host live Q&A with the stars of Death in Paradise

RadioTimes.com is pleased to announce a very special live Q&A – as the stars of Death in Paradise join us for a video chat on Thursday 7th January ahead of the season premiere on BBC One.

At 7pm (GMT), we’ll go live on the Radio Times Facebook page with lead actors Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker), Joséphine Jobert (DS Florence Cassell) and Tobi Bakare (freshly-promoted DS JP Hooper).

Completing the event’s excellent line-up are Élizabeth Bourgine (who plays mayor and bar owner Catherine Bordey), Tahj Miles (who plays troublesome newcomer Marlon Pryce), and Red Planet Pictures executive producer Tim Key.

With season 10 set to begin at 9pm later in the evening, we’re inviting Death in Paradise fans to sit back, tune in, and hang out with the cast in the run-up to the show’s broadcast. (And maybe drink a glass of rum, if you really want to get into the spirit of Saint Marie.)

The stars of Death in Paradise will be in conversation with RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor, Eleanor Bley Griffiths – but they’ll also be taking plenty of questions from the audience.

Viewers will be able to comment underneath the video after we go live on Thursday evening and we’ll pick out the best questions to put to our guests. Plus, if you already know what you want to ask, tweet us your question at @RadioTimes using the hashtag #DeathinParadise ahead of the event.

There will certainly be lots to discuss ahead of the show’s tenth anniversary season. The Death in Paradise cast features some big-name guest actors for season 10, from Kelvin Fletcher to Jason Manford. But, perhaps more surprisingly, show bosses have revealed multiple former stars who’ll be returning for guest roles and cameos.

Our Q&A guest Joséphine Jobert is making a comeback as Florence, teaming up with Ralf Little’s DI Parker – while former Death in Paradise star Sara Martins (DS Camille Bordey) has filmed a two-episode storyline. And original lead actor Ben Miller, who played DI Richard Poole, will be making a special cameo (somehow). But so far, everyone has remained tight-lipped on the details…

On top of that, this season of Death in Paradise has had an extraordinary journey to our screens. Filming was significantly delayed by the pandemic, but the production team were ultimately able to return to Guadeloupe and shoot the drama just in time for its usual January air date.

This Death in Paradise live Q&A is the latest in a series of online events hosted by RadioTimes.com. Previous hits have included the Call the Midwife watchalong, our Line of Duty live Q&A, and our The Last Kingdom season 4 Q&A.

Death in Paradise season 10 begins on Thursday 7th January at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.