A Sex and the City limited series is reportedly in the works

A Sex and the City revival, possibly as a limited series on HBO Max, is looking likely, according to US sources.

The classic ’90s New York comedy-drama about the sex lives and loves of a group of well-heeled, high-fashion, cosmopolitan women was an era-defining television show that spawned two hit films in 2008 and 2010 and a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries.

Now deals are being negotiated to bring back the series, according to Deadline.

A Sex and the City reboot would be very unlikely to include UK-born actress Kim Cattrall, who played the voracious Samantha Jones but who famously clashed with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

When Cattrall rejected the idea of a third SATC movie, she told Piers Morgan: “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she could have been nicer.”

She said of her character: “It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

If the series goes ahead, it’s likely to have a different tone to the original. Cynthia Nixon told Radio Times this year: “There are things about Sex and the City that look very dated now; certainly how white it was. Even at the time, we were very aware of that. However, it was revolutionary in terms of the age of the characters. We were all over 30 when it started. And as it went on, we were quite a bit older than that.”

TV Line reports that Parker, Kristin Davis and Nixon set to reprise their roles as Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda.

The reboot will be the seventh season and will reportedly launch on the streaming platform HBO Max rather than its traditional home, HBO.

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell announced in 2019 that Paramount TV was developing a series based on her follow-up, Is There Still Sex in the City? about the “the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty something women”. It’s not known if this separate reject is still in the works.

