All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special the “best thing of 2020” say viewers

Christmas Eve in the Yorkshire Dales was the perfect televisual bridge between a traumatic, pandemic-stricken year and Christmas Day as the All Creatures Great and Small festive special hit all the right notes with viewers.

Advertisement

The will they-won’t they storyline of the lovestruck vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and the seemingly oblivious object of his affections, Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), finally reached its conclusion on the eve of her wedding to Hugh Hulton (Matthew Lewis).

Helen rejected the lord of the manor at the altar, setting up her eventual marriage to James.

Predictable it may have been, disappointing to fans of the Channel 5 period drama it wasn’t!

Well, #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall turns out to be the best thing of 2020. Absolutely joyous and lovely, with such a great turn from @exitthelemming and the whole cast (susie the dog included). — Disappointing Kate (@KatherineYears1) December 22, 2020

For many, the special had a winning balance: “What a perfect #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall Christmas special. It strikes just the right balance of heart-warming but never descends into being twee. Looking forward to series 2.”

Absolutely everything plastered on with the biggest trowel available, but who cares? #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall — Daniel Emerson (@DoktorFuttocks) December 22, 2020

It even soothed the cold hearts of Grinches, as one viewer posted: “Perfect Christmas telly. Even this old Grinch is in the mood now”.

Another viewer wrote: “I’m a sentimental old fool at the best of times but as Xmas tele goes this #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall is heartbreaking and warming in equal measure. Lovely”.

It was an “antidote to anxious times” for many in the audience.

A viewer contrasted the drama with our current climate of social distancing: “Oh my word the comforting power of the human touch is being well and truly emphasised in #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall tonight. Beautifully done.”

Watching #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall and not going to lie..

I'm a blubbering wreck! — Rachel Britton (@rach_pharm) December 22, 2020

Another posted: “I love this new version of #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall on Channel 5 and I’m old enough to remember watching the old BBC series.”

Advertisement

Earlier, All Creatures Great and Small star Samuel West, who plays Siegfried, stoked anticipation, with the help of Radio Times.

It’s the day some of you have been waiting for! The #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall Christmas Special is tonight at 9pm on @channel5_tv. It’s “a festive treat” and “a little bit predictable” (Radio Times). See you there x pic.twitter.com/U213XGPuBI — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) December 22, 2020