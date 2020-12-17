Full list of books being adapted as TV dramas in 2021

Despite being a tough year, 2020 has been chock-full of brilliant TV adaptations inspired by books, from His Dark Materials series two, to David Nicholls’ Us.

With such rich source material on offer, it’s no wonder television execs have once again plundered their book shelves for a slew of hotly-anticipated drama adaptations coming out in 2021.

Read on for our list of the bestselling books making their way to the small screen next year.

The Pursuit of Love

Cinderella star Lily James stars in The Pursuit of Love, an upcoming BBC One series based on the classic novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford.

Set between the world wars, the series follows two best friends, Linda and Fanny, who embark on a tour of Europe. The adaptation also stars Fleabag’s Andrew Scott and The Wire’s Dominic West, among others.

This Is Going To Hurt

Ben Whishaw plays a junior doctor at the end of his tether in the BBC Two series This is Going to Hurt, inspired by the real-life experiences of former NHS frontline worker Adam Kay.

The eight-part series is based on Kay’s bestselling memoir This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor, which blends comedy, tragedy, and a “constant tsunami of bodily fluids”.

Conversations with Friends

Still mourning the loss of BBC limited series Normal People? Never fear, as the broadcaster is now set to adapt Sally Rooney’s other bestseller, Conversations with Friends.

The novel will be adapted by the same team behind Normal People, with Academy Award-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson (Room) set to return for the project.

The series will follow young, on-off couple Frances and Bobbi, who develop a complex relationship with another, older couple.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Big Little Lies series creator David E Kelley is helming the upcoming Netflix adaption of Anatomy of a Scandal, based on Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling book.

Starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, the series takes place in the shadowy corners of Westminster, London, when a charismatic and up-and-coming British politician is accused of sexually assaulting his aide.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole Kidman will executive produce and star in Nine Perfect Strangers, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Liane Moriarity, the bestselling author of Big Little Lies.

Expected to air sometime in 2021, the Hulu mini-series also stars Luke Evans, Manny Jacint, and Melissa McCarthy, and is set at a wellness resort where events take a strange turn.

Firefly Lane

Katherine Heigl and Scrubs star Sarah Chalke play Tully and Kate, best friends from childhood, in the upcoming Netflix series Firefly Lane.

Based on Kristin Hannah’s book of the same name, the gentle series charts the two women’s friendship from childhood and 30 years beyond, as they experience the highs and lows of life, from Tully’s unexpected fame as a reporter, to Kate’s experience of motherhood and her occasional jealousy of her glamorous best friend.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a mysterious young woman who grows up in the marshes on the outskirts of town in the upcoming Where the Crawdads Sing.

Set in North Carolina, the adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling book of the same name is reportedly produced by Reece Witherspoon, who previously brought us Little Fires Everywhere.

All Creatures Great and Small series 2

Channel 5’s cosy period drama remake, All Creatures Great and Small, is returning for a second series in 2021.

The series follows a rural vet in 1930s Yorkshire, and is based on James Herriot’s real-life memoirs. The wholesome drama stars Samuel West, Anna Madeley, and newcomer Nicholas Ralph in the title role. (You can check out our guide to the All Creatures Great and Small cast and characters.)

