Baptiste unveils first look at Tchéky Karyo and Fiona Shaw in series two

The BBC One detective drama will see Julien Baptiste return to investigate another disappearance.

The BBC has released several first-look images of Baptise‘s second series, with stars Tchéky Karyo (Julien Baptise) and new addition Fiona Shaw (Emma Chambers) pictured in action.

In one image, we see the brooding Baptiste sporting a long, unkempt beard, while in another we see him together with Chambers as they search through a woodland area.

Series two will follow an unrecognisable Julien Baptise as he looks for any distraction from a horrific personal tragedy he has just endured – leading him to British Ambassador Chambers, whose whole family has disappeared whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

The case is set to take viewers into “Budapest’s secretive and corrupt underworld” as Baptiste commits himself to finding Chambers’ husband and two sons.

“However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case,” the BBC teases.

Written by Emmy-winning brothers Harry and Jack Williams, the six-part series went into production back in February, but was halted by the coronavirus pandemic a month later.

A spin-off to 2014’s The Missing, Baptiste debuted on BBC One last year, with the likes of Tom Hollander, Jessica Raine, Clare Calbraith and Trystan Gravelle staring alongside Karyo.

Series one of Baptiste is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

