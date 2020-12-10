Hulu confirms The Handsmaid’s Tale will return in 2021 and announces season five

The Handsmaid’s Tale will return in 2021 with season four and the star Elisabeth Moss confirmed that a fifth season has also been commissioned by Hulu.

Moss said in tweet featuring the cast of The Handsmaid’s Tale: “Actually I have a couple of the [season four] scripts right here… and I’m also thrilled to announce we have been picked up for season five.”

✨The cast has a special message for you ✨

Season 4 returns in 2021 …oh and praise be, we’ve also been renewed for Season 5! #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/B8GauXz5yf — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) December 10, 2020

She added: “It’s my privilege and honour to tell this story… It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Other stand-out announcements among the new programming on Hulu and Star revealed at parent company Disney’s Investor Day included:

Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy , a thrilling new series from David E Kelley, who created Big Little Lies and, more recently, the hit murder-mystery series The Undoing.

Dopesick is a harrowing new drama series inspired by true events, focusing on the opiod crisis in the United States. The all-star cast includes Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson.

Only Murders in the Building will reunite comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with Selena Gomez .

The Dropout starring Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon will tell the story of the con artist, Elizabeth Holmes, “that captured the world”.

