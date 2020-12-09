The Crown star Emerald Fennell responds to “nerve-wracking” rumours Camilla watches show

Emerald Fennell, star of The Crown, has reacted to rumours that her real-life counterpart Camilla Parker Bowles does in fact watch the Netflix royal drama.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is portrayed by Fennell in seasons three and four of The Crown, has reportedly seen the series and plans to watch the latest instalment, according to Vanity Fair.

“I imagine she’ll be tuning in with a glass of red wine to watch it, she has seen the previous series,” a source previously told the publication. “She has a wonderful sense of humour and this won’t fuss her in the slightest.”

Speaking to ET Canada, Fennell responded to the rumours that the Duchess watches the show with surprise, exclaiming: “Does she? I didn’t know!”

“That is nerve-wracking – I didn’t realise that but I hope she approves,” she added.

RadioTimes.com has contacted a representative for Camilla asking for comment on Vanity Fair’s report.

Fennell portrays the Duchess in the time period stretching from 1964 up to 1990, with season three depicting the romance between Prince Charles and Camilla as well as her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles following Lord Mountbatten and the Queen’s intervention.

The Crown season four introduces Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and dramatises her fraught marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), and his affair with Camilla.

While the Duchess of Cornwall is reportedly one of the royals who watches The Crown, the Palace has not confirmed whether or not Queen Elizabeth II is a viewer, although a royal source told the Sunday Express in 2017 that the long-reigning monarch had watched the first series, at the urging of her youngest son Prince Edward.

