When is Uncle Vanya on the BBC Four this Christmas?

BBC Four is airing the acclaimed Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Chekhov masterpiece Uncle Vanya, a timeless tale of family, regret, and unrequited love, filmed with the production’s original cast and starring Toby Jones and Richard Armitage.

The production’s award-winning and sold-out run at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre (beginning in January this year) was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. This filmed version was produced during lockdown, and without an audience.

Read on for how to watch Uncle Vanya on BBC Four this December.

When is Uncle Vanya on TV?

Uncle Vanya will air on BBC Four on 30th December 2020 at 10pm.

Uncle Vanya BBC Four cast

Toby Jones plays the titular role of Uncle Vanya, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Richard Armitage as Doctor Astrov, Rosalind Eleazar as Yelena, Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood as Sonya, Anna Calder-Marshall, Dearbhla Molloy, Peter Wight, and Endeavour star Roger Allam as Serebryakov.

Uncle Vanya plot

Directed by Olivier Award-nominated Ian Rickson, the two-hour production is adapted from Anton Chekhov’s 1898 masterpiece of the same name, and sees family members forced into close proximity – a situation that may seem particularly timely post-pandemic.

BBC Four states that this “dramatic and darkly humorous adaptation – which sees a conflicted family forced to confront their despair, and each other, while living together on their isolated estate – has even greater resonance following recent world events”.

The synopsis for the Chekhov drama adaptation states: “Sonya and her Uncle Vanya throw their lives into maintaining the crumbling family estate, only visited occasionally by the radical and inspiring local doctor Astrov. However, when Sonya’s father, Professor Serebryakov, suddenly returns with his restless, alluring, new wife Yelena, long-hidden truths start to emerge.”

Uncle Vanya trailer

You can watch the theatre trailer for Uncle Vanya, starring Toby Jones and Richard Armitage, here.

