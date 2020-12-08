Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. Normal People easily biggest series on BBC iPlayer with 62.7 million streams in 2020
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Normal People easily biggest series on BBC iPlayer with 62.7 million streams in 2020

The Irish romantic drama dominated iPlayer, with 23 million more streams than Killing Eve season 3.

Normal People

Irish romantic drama Normal People was the most-watched programme by a distance on BBC iPlayer, with 62,706,000 streams between January and November.

Advertisement

The series starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in a beautifully-realised tale of the ebb and flow of younger lovers Marianne and Connell, based on Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name.

As a measure of its success, the next most popular programme to the BBC Three production was season three of Killing Eve, which has been streamed just under 40 million times.

The two programmes helped iPlayer record its biggest ever day in May, with 22.5 million requests made in one 24-hour period.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown are obvious in the figures: there were 5.3 billion requests to stream content on iPlayer across January to November, 33 per cent ahead of the same period last year, which was already 850 million requests higher than the whole of 2019.

Most requested series on BBC iPlayer in 2020

  1. Normal People,  Series 1 – 62,706,000
  2. Killing Eve,  Series 3 – 39,344,000
  3. MasterChef,  Series 16 – 22,206,000
  4. The Split,  Series 2 – 18,939,000
  5. Silent Witness,  Series 23 – 17,181,000
  6. The Secrets She Keeps,  Series 1 – 16,866,000
  7. Life,  Series 1 – 15,838,000
  8. I May Destroy You,  Series 1 – 15,735,000
  9. This Country, Series 3 – 15,341,000
  10. The Nest,  Series 1 – 14,684,000

The cat-and-mouse spy thriller Killing Eve scored the biggest single episode of 2020, with the premiere of season three receiving 7.4 million requests. Normal People’s debut episode held second spot, with more than 6.3 million requests.

Most requested single episodes on BBC iPlayer in 2020

  1. Killing Eve, Series 3 Episode 1 – Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey – 7,398,000
  2. Normal People, Series 1 Episode 1 – 6,378,000
  3. The Nest, Series 1 Episode 1 – 4,105,000
  4. Dracula, Series 1 Episode 1 – The Rules of the Beast – 3,489,000
  5. The Split, Series 2 Episode 1 – 3,458,000
  6. The Secrets She Keeps, Series 1 Episode 1 – 3,336,000
  7. This Country, Series 3 Episode 1 – A Letter from Slugs – 3,072,000
  8. Roadkill, Series 1 Episode 1 – 2,998,000
  9. Life, Series 1 Episode 1 – 2,891,000
  10. The Salisbury Poisonings, Series 1 Episode 1 – 2,670,000  

EastEnders also performed well despite the three months it was off air because of the industry shutdown. It has received 163 million requests in 2020 and its return was also strong, with 62 million requests between September and November.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said the streaming channel had received more than five billion requests for the first time: “It’s been a tough year for so many of us but through two national lockdowns and many difficult months BBC iPlayer has been there to keep us entertained and well informed wherever you are throughout the UK.”

McGolpin teased new content to look forward to on iPlayer over the festive season, including new series and new films such as the return of ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the debut of US teen drama Pretty Little Liars.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Normal People

Des David Tennant
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Normal People

Normal People's Paul Mescal reacts to "phenomenal" co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones' Emmys miss

Normal People contributed to the 21.8 million requests received by BBC iPlayer last week

Normal People producer says BBC drama might get second series

Paul Mescal, Rolling Stones

Watch Normal People actor Paul Mescal star in new Rolling Stones video for Scarlet

Normal People (BBC)

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones says she’s “proud” of realistic “ugly” sex scenes