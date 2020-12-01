Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. The Undoing creator won’t shut down possibility of season 2 but is “satisfied” with ending

The Undoing creator won’t shut down possibility of season 2 but is “satisfied” with ending

**WARNING – spoilers ahead for The Undoing's finale **

The Undoing

HBO’s gripping whodunnit The Undoing reached an explosive conclusion last night, which saw the aftermath of Grace (Nicole Kidman) discovering the murder weapon in her son Henry’s violin case before Jonathan (Hugh Grant) was revealed to be Elena Alves’ murderer after all.

Advertisement

While the main question behind the six-part drama has now been answered, viewers are wondering whether the Frasers may return for a second series – and the answer, according to creator David E. Kelley, is maybe.

Speaking to TVLine, the writer and producer revealed that he was pleased with the show’s ending, saying: “I think we’re satisfied. We’re happy with the way it ended.”

However, he added: “I said there wouldn’t be [a second season of] Big Little Lies, so I won’t say that now. I learned my lesson. But that is not out intent.”

In response to another question about the possibility that Grace’s friend Sylvia could be Jonathan’s late younger sister, Kelley added: “I think we’ll write the sequel by committee if we do one. There were a lot of ingenious ideas that spring up.”

During last night’s finale, viewers learned that Jonathan had in fact murdered Elena with a sculpting hammer after unsuccessfully attempting to end his affair with her, and that Henry had discovered the weapon at the family beach house before cleaning it and hiding it to protect his father.

Advertisement

The Undoing is available to watch on NOW TV. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about The Undoing

The Undoing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser on The Undoing (HBO)

The Undoing finale recap – who killed Elena Alves?

The Undoing, Hugh Grant

The Undoing trailer starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman reveals the shock catalyst

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman star in The Undoing

The Undoing teases new killer theory in episode 4 cliffhanger

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman star in The Undoing

Meet the cast of Sky Atlantic’s The Undoing