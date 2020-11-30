Where is Virgin River filmed? All the locations for Netflix series

Romantic drama Virgin River has returned for its second series on Netflix, and it’s not taken long for fans to become obsessed all over again – with many viewers already binging their way through all 10 new episodes.

The series is noteworthy for a few reasons, and one question that’s been on the lips of lots of fans relates to the filming location used for the series, which is based in the fictional town of Virgin River.

The town is supposed to be located in California – but is the series actually filmed in the Golden State? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where is Virgin River set?

Virgin River might be so well-realised that it feels like a real place to some fans, but it is actually an entirely fictional town.

Unfortunately, no town called Virgin River actually exists in Northern California, so if you’re looking to follow in Mel’s footsteps by starting a new life in a remote town, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Robyn Carr, who wrote the popular novels on which the series is based, previously told Entertainment Weekly she is frequently asked where the town is, saying she has “to remind them that it only exists in our hearts and mind”.

Where is Virgin River filmed?

Despite the fact the series is set in California, the bulk of filming for the series actually takes place in Vancouver, Canada while other locations used include Burnaby, Port Coquitlam and Breckendale.

According to Conde Nast Traveller, “typical small-town scenes in the region” are used for establishing shots of the town, with the Welcome to Virgin River shot on Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz.

Meanwhile, British Columbia’s Snug Cove is another location used – with Virgin River becoming the latest project to be shot at the site following films including Bird On A Wire, the 2006 remake of The Wickerman and last year’s The Uninvited.

Believe it or not, Mel’s cabin is actually a real home – and is currently lived in by the caretaker of Murdo Frazer Park in North Vancouver, while Doc’s home is a five-bedroom Victorian house in New Westminster.

Virgin River series 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. You can order Robyn Carr’s books on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide