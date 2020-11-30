Will there be a Prison Break season 6? Hints and latest news

Rumours about a sixth season of Prison Break have been swirling for several years now, but the future of the series has quite a hurdle to overcome in the departure of a key star.

Wentworth Miller, who portrayed Michael Scofield on the crime drama, has revealed that he will not return for any more episodes as he wishes to focus on portraying solely LGBT+ characters.

The shock exit left some fans disappointed that Michael’s story would not continue any further, with a handful suggesting that the character could come out as gay and pursue a relationship with Robert Knepper’s Theodore ‘T-Bag’ Bagwell.

Miller took issue with that suggestion, despairing that for some audiences a despicable character like T-Bag, a convicted murderer and rapist, is the closest thing they have to LGBT+ representation.

“Is it possible, to some folks, T-Bag = “gay” rep on PB?” Miller asked. “Maybe the ONLY rep on TV in their part of the world? Forget the homophobes + zealots (because f*** them) – for the queer kids, the queer adults who will never come out because coming out = death in their part of the world… is T-bag the best they can expect?”

He added: “Stories matter. Balanced, responsible storytelling matters. You never know who’s watching. Or where.”

So, it appears that Miller is sticking to his commitment to permanently depart Prison Break, as he remains intent on providing positive LGBT+ representation that can provide hope to those coming to terms with their identity.

Of course, the series could still return without him, as co-star Dominic Purcell is seemingly still on board. Here’s everything we know so far:

Will there be a Prison Break season 6?

While there is yet to be an official announcement of Prison Break season six from original broadcaster FOX, co-star Dominic Purcell seems certain it is on the way.

The actor, who also starred alongside Wentworth Miller in The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, shared an image to his Instagram back in September in a now-deleted post where he answered a number of rumours.

The post included the tease: “Rumour number three, will season PB 6 happen. Yes…”

However, these plans could change now that Wentworth Miller, who plays Michael Scofield in the long-running series, has revealed that he’s leaving the show.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor said that he wants to pursue roles that offer representation for the LGBT+ community, adding: “No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons…I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

Miller’s departure would be a huge blow to the show, which Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn hinted would get another outing roughly two years ago.

According to JOE.co.uk, he told press: “We are developing a new iteration of Prison Break. It’s very early stages of development, but we’re really excited about it. We just heard the pitch… a couple of weeks ago, an approach to the next chapter.

“But we don’t even have an outline for the pilot yet. I fully expect both brothers will be involved in the series, assuming that they’re all available. There’s a lot to figure out when you’re bringing back the cast of a show where they all have busy careers.”

A more recent update from the studio suggests this initial pitch might have fallen through, based on comments from Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier at the Television Critics Association in August 2019 (via /Film).

“There’s no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I’m so proud and feel so fortunate that they’re in our stable,” he said.

All things considered, the status of Prison Break is up in the air right now, but RadioTimes.com will update this page with new information as it comes in.

Prison Break season 6 release date

If Prison Break season six does go ahead, it could be some time before we actually get to see it.

Earlier this summer, Purcell shared a Facebook post revealing that he was “hearing October” as a start date for filming on Prison Break season six, but that might well be subject to change.

After all, the coronavirus pandemic is making television production very difficult, with many shows still struggling to get back on track several months after the initial spike in March.

If the show can get going this month, RadioTimes.com predicts it’s possible Prison Break season six could be on our screens by Autumn 2021, in time for the start of the US network television season.

What will happen in Prison Break season 6?

There are no plot details for what Prison Break season six could entail at this point, so fans can only speculate as to what the next chapter holds for Michael and Lincoln.

The most recent series saw Michael win immunity for his crimes, allowing him to finally settle down with Sara and his young son, but this peaceful life inevitably won’t last.

Expect to see him drawn back into his dangerous old life for another action-packed season, with enemies new and old sure to rear their head.

Prison Break season 6 cast

While Dominic Purcell is likely to be involved in a sixth season of Prison Break, his co-star Wentworth Miller has ruled out any possibility of his return after announcing his departure on Instagram.

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he wrote. “Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”(sic)

“So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons…I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry,” he added. “If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…That’s your work.”

There is less clarity over who could return from the supporting cast, which has evolved since the series began back in 2005.

Lucifer star Inbar Lavi could reprise her role as Sheba, after debuting in 2017’s Resurrection and being a major player throughout the season.

We might also see more from Robert Knepper and Amaury Nolasco, given that both have appeared in every single season thus far, portraying T-Bag and Sucre respectively.

Fans would also be keen to see more from Sarah Wayne Callies as Sara Tancredi and Rockmond Dunbar as C-Note, so we wouldn’t rule either of them out just yet either.

