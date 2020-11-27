Virgin River season 2 release date – Netflix cast, plot and where it’s filmed

The wait for Virgin River fans is officially over: season two has finally arrived on Netflix with even more drama, romance and medical mayhem.

Advertisement

Based on Robyn Carr’s critically acclaimed novels, season two picks up after the dramatic events of season one’s finale, when Mel found Charmaine’s pregnancy too much of a strain on her relationship with Jack and started packing her things to leave Virgin River.

However, in the trailer, we see that Mel decides to stick around a bit longer, with Jack declaring his love for her and news of the ongoing love triangle with Charmaine spreading around town.

But will Mel decide to mend things with Jack? And will she be able to handle Charmaine’s pregnancy? Here’s everything you need to know about Virgin River season two.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Virgin River season 2 release date

Virgin River was renewed for a second season in December, with another 10-episodes based on the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr landing on Netflix on Friday 27th November. –

Virgin River season 2 cast

Alexandra Breckenridge returns to play Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe in season two, as does Martin Henderson who plays Jack Sheridan – the local bar owner who fell for Mel in the last series.

Many other members of the season one Virgin River cast also reprise their roles in this second outing, including Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

Benjamin Hollingsworth also returns to play recurring character Dan Brady, having been upgraded to a series regular.

Virgin River season one ending explained

The first season of Virgin River left the story on a very dramatic note, seeing Mel pack up her stuff with the intention of leaving the quaint town forever.

Her relationship with Jack has been strained as of late by the revelation that Charmaine is pregnant with his baby, something that makes Mel feel particularly insecure due to her own infertility.

In the series finale, she tells him that being together is going to be too hard for her and Jack’s declarations of love seemingly aren’t enough to change her mind.

Elsewhere, things are looking bad for Paige, as her abusive ex-husband turns up in Virgin River searching for her – and shortly after, she goes missing, with signs pointing to a potential kidnapping.

On a more positive note, at least Hope and Doc were able to find some happiness before the series ended, admitting they still have feelings for each other and deciding to give their marriage another try.

Where is Virgin River filmed?

Netflix

For fans wondering where Virgin River is filmed, here’s all the details.

While the fictional town of Virgin River is set in Northern California, the show is actually filmed in Canada’s Vancouver, with additional scenes shot in British Columbia’s Snug Cove, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam and Breckendale – which is used to film the exterior shots of Jack’s Bar according to Country Living.

Virgin River season 2 trailer

Yes – Netflix has released a first-look trailer in late October, which fans can watch below.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide.