When is Jo Bloom adaptation Ridley Road’s release date? BBC cast, plot and latest news

Brand new BBC drama Ridley Road, based on Jo Bloom’s novel of the same name, has begun filming, with newcomer Aggi O’Casey starring as a young Jewish woman who goes undercover within a facist London organisation in the 1960’s.

Adapted for TV by Sarah Solemani, the series’ stars have recently been spotted filming scenes in Lancashire, with Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) shooting scenes in the role of Soly Malinovsky – the hot headed and sharp-witted taxi driver who leads anti-fascist organisation 62 Group.

The series follows Vivien Epstein (O’Casey), who after falling in love with a member of the 62 Group, decides to move to London from Manchester and joins the fight against fascism, infiltrating a prominent neo-Nazi movement in the city.

When is Ridley Road released on BBC One?

Ridley Road was announced in August 2019. Production began in September 2020, although it’s not yet known when the four-part drama will air.

RadioTimes.com predicts it will arrive at some point in 2021, but we’ll update this page when more official information becomes available.

What is Ridley Road about?

Based on Jo Bloom’s novel, the series inspired by the struggle of the ‘62 Group’, a coalition of Jewish men who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain.

Set in 1962, Ridley Road tells the story of a young Jewish woman named Vivien Epstein, who moves from Manchester to East London after the death of her father.

She attempts to track down Jack Morris, a man with whom she once had an intense love affair, but with little information to go on she is sadly unsuccessful – at least initially.

Vivien gets hired at a hair salon in Soho and soon becomes involved in London’s anti-fascist movement, infiltrating the NSM, a neo-Nazi movement which is becoming increasingly prominent in London.

As the BBC puts it, “Ridley Road is a thriller set against the backdrop of a swinging sixties London we haven’t seen: an East End world where far right fascism is on the rise. When Vivien Epstein follows her lover into danger and he is caught between life and death, Vivien finds herself going undercover with the fascists, not only for him but for the sake of her country.”

Solemani added: “Britain’s relationship with fascism is closer and more alive than we like to think. Luckily, so is our rich heritage of fighting it. Jo Bloom’s gripping book revealed a darker side of sixties London and the staggering contribution the Jewish community made in the battle against racism. I am thrilled to be working with Red [Production Company] and the BBC to bring this little-known slice of British history to the screen.”

Who is in the cast of Ridley Road?

Newcomer Aggi O’Casey is making her television debut as Vivien. Speaking about her casting, the actress said, “Sarah Solemani has blown me away with the detail, sensitivity, and complexity with which she has written Vivien. I can’t wait to bring this vital and little-known story to life”.