When is The Undoing on TV? Release date for next episode of Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman drama

The drama is really heating up on HBO series The Undoing as we get closer to revealing who was really responsible for the brutal murder of Elena – and what involvement Grace and Jonathan might have had in the killing.

The series has aired over the last few weeks on Sky Atlantic in the UK, with the penultimate episode airing this week before the finale drops next Monday, and viewers have been captivated by the mystery so far.

The series is the latest from the team behind smash-hit drama Big Little Lies and sees Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play a married couple who are implicated in a murder investigation following the death of a mother at their son’s school.

Grant stars in The Undoing cast as oncologist Jonathan Fraser, who last week was about to reveal some crucial information about the murder while appearing on a prime time chat show.

Meanwhile, fans have had many theories about the real identity of the killer, with everyone from Grace’s father Franklin to the couple’s son Henry being listed as a possible culprit.

Kidman is heavily involved in the glossy new series, not only taking the lead role as Jonathan’s wife Grace but also serving as producer and even singing The Undoing theme song, a surreal cover of Dream A Little Dream.

Meanwhile, Grant told Digital Spy the new series challenged him in a unique way with its hard-hitting storyline: “There was quite a lot of heavy, emotional stuff for me to do around family in this series, and I’m not sure I’ve ever had to do that in quite the same way before.

“And it did help enormously now that I have a wife and kids that I love and was separated from when I was shooting, so it was quite raw, some of, that for me.”

In our The Undoing review, RadioTimes.com praised the show for being a well made and engaging drama, but questioned whether more experimental creative choices should have been made.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Undoing.

When is The Undoing on TV?

The six-part limited series began airing in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday 26th October, just 24 hours after its debut in the US on HBO and HBO Max.

New episodes are broadcast every Monday, with the previous week’s episode being repeated on Sunday nights. Alternatively, catch up on the entire series so far via NOW TV.

How to watch The Undoing in the UK

In order to watch The Undoing and other top dramas from HBO in the UK, you’ll need a subscription to either Sky or NOW TV.

Head over to Sky’s website to find out more about the TV packages they currently offer, or sign up for a NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month.

The Undoing will be available to stream on NOW TV until 30th December 2020.

How many episodes of The Undoing are there?

The Undoing consists of six hour-long episodes, which adapt the thriller novel You Should Have Known by author Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Episodes have been released weekly on Monday nights, with the penultimate instalment airing on Sky Atlantic on Monday 23rd November before the grand finale next week.

What is The Undoing about?

The series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser, played by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant – an affluent couple living the high life in New York with their teenage son Henry. (Noah Jupe).

All seems rosy in their marriage until news breaks of a murder – the victim being Elena, a mother at Henry’s school whose son was previously treated by Jonathan in his profession as an oncologist.

As the police begin to investigate, Jonathan becomes a key suspect, in no small part because it comes to light he had been having an affair with Elena and had visited her in her apartment shortly before she was found dead.

After briefly fleeing the city, Jonathan returns to profess his innocence, but even if he is able to get out of the murder charge, it seems it’s too late to save his marriage to Grace, who has also been repeatedly questioned by the police and has now learnt of her husband’s affair.

The drama is based on the novel You Should Have Known, by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman reunites with Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley, who is on-board as writer and showrunner for The Undoing; he’s joined by The Night Manager’s Susanne Bier as the director.

Grant has teased the “creepy” inspiration he used to prepare for the role of the “smooth” oncologist, expressing his distrust of doctors’ bedside manners.

“That sort of smooth and marvellous way a doctor approaches a patient, relaxed and calming and smooth and elegant, and in a way, too good to be true. A saviour. I’ve always found that creepy,” he laughed.

The Undoing cast

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play successful couple Grace and Jonathan Fraser, whose lives are turned upside down when a violent death sets off a horrific chain of revelations.

Édgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) portrays Detective Joe Mendoza, while A Quiet Place’s Noah Jupe plays Grace and Jonathan’s son Henry.

The Undoing cast also features a range of seasoned actors, including Donald Sutherland (Citizen X, The Hunger Games) as Grace’s wealthy father, and Lila Rabe (American Horror Story) as her loyal friend and an accomplished lawyer.

Ismael Cruz Cordova (Mary Queen of Scots), Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) and Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing) also appear in supporting roles.

The Undoing reviews

In a four-star review, RadioTimes.com called The Undoing an entertaining thriller, but criticised it for not making more experimental creative decisions.

The casting of Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant proved somewhat distracting, as neither actor was able to fully disappear into their roles.

Fortunately, thanks to a sturdy script and an intriguing murder mystery, The Undoing is able to succeed regardless, although crime drama fans will be all too familiar with its simple structure.

Generally, reviews for The Undoing have been positive, but some critics have taken issue with its slow pace and lack of thought-provoking themes.

Some viewers on Twitter have been captivated by the mystery straight off the bat.

Is there a trailer for The Undoing?

The official trailer For The Undoing was released in September, and revealed the catalyst for the series: the gruesome murder of a fourth-grade mother by bludgeoning.

Following her death, the central couple are quickly surrounded by paparazzi and involved with the police and lawyers, although it’s not clear how they’re connected to the woman’s murder.

HBO released The Undoing’s first teaser trailer back in March, with Nicole Kidman’s character Grace talking about her “idea of the perfect life”, which then begins to crumble after a horrific event takes place – the nature of which wasn’t yet revealed.

In August, HBO released another mysterious teaser. “It’s what rich, entitled people do when threatened,” Noma Dumezweni’s character is heard saying. “They conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves and they think they can get away with it.”

A further teaser, titled ‘The Thrill’, was released during this year’s remote Emmys, featuring Kidman’s character speaking about the “the thrill of adultery” in one of her relationship therapy sessions.

The Undoing premiered on HBO in the US on Sunday 25th October, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday 26th October – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.