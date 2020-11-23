John Boyega is trailblazing Black police officer Leroy Logan in powerful trailer for Small Axe: Red, White and Blue

Steve McQueen’s incredible anthology Small Axe on BBC One has already got TV viewers around the country talking, and the trailer for the third instalment in the series promises another immensely powerful film.

The one-minute teaser for Red, White and Blue introduces John Boyega as trailblazing Black police officer Leroy Logan, showing the confrontation with his father that arose from his decision to join the police force and the shocking police brutality he witnessed first hand.

The trailer shows Logan explaining to his family, “at least this way I can change things” before his father angrily retorts, “Get out of my house!”

Later, an especially powerful scene shows Logan confront his police boss after wrestling with the shocking scenes of brutality he has seen while on the job, telling him, “I’m out there with no back-up.”

Red, White and Blue follows Mangrove and Lovers Rock, and tells the true story of Logan, a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work.

He applies to become a police officer after he had seen his father assaulted by two policemen, setting himself the mission of changing the system from within.

However, Leroy has to face the consequences of his father’s disapproval, as well as the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary Constable in the Metropolitan Police Force.

Star Wars and Detoit star John Boyega stars alongside Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia), Antonia Thomas (Lovesick) and newcomers Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal and Jaden Oshenye.

Small Axe: Red, White and Blue airs on Sunday 29th November at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.