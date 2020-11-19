Death in Paradise season 10 has “more surprises to come”

Next year, Death in Paradise is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the popular show looks to be pulling off all the stops to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Fans have already been treated to lots of exciting news, including the return of fan favourite characters D.S. Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) and D.S. Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) and a stellar Death in Paradise cast of guest stars including Jason Manford and Luke Pasqualino.

And according to executive producer Tim Key, there are more exciting announcements still to be made ahead of the new series in 2021.

“When we were planning our 10th series, we knew we wanted to treat the audience to some massive surprises, and welcoming Sara back to the show after six years is one of the best,” he said.

“It’s a joy working with her again and we can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store for Camille.

“Seeing her filming on the beach in Guadeloupe was one of my favourite moments this series, and the really cool thing is that there are still more surprises to come!”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It remains to be seen what these surprises could be, but the comments will certainly pique the interest of fans ahead of an already hotly anticipated new series.

In addition to the guest stars and returning favourites, the new series will once again star Ralf Little as D.I. Neville Parker, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as Sergeant JP Hooper, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

Advertisement

The series has been one of the BBC’s highest-rated dramas since it launched in 2011, with viewers loving the escapism offered by the weekly whodunnits set against a stunning Caribbean backdrop.