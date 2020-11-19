Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. Death in Paradise season 10 has “more surprises to come”

Death in Paradise season 10 has “more surprises to come”

The whodunnit drama is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021.

Ralf Little joins Death in Paradise S9

Next year, Death in Paradise is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the popular show looks to be pulling off all the stops to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Fans have already been treated to lots of exciting news, including the return of fan favourite characters D.S. Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) and D.S. Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) and a stellar Death in Paradise cast of guest stars including Jason Manford and Luke Pasqualino.

And according to executive producer Tim Key, there are more exciting announcements still to be made ahead of the new series in 2021.

“When we were planning our 10th series, we knew we wanted to treat the audience to some massive surprises, and welcoming Sara back to the show after six years is one of the best,” he said.

“It’s a joy working with her again and we can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store for Camille.

“Seeing her filming on the beach in Guadeloupe was one of my favourite moments this series, and the really cool thing is that there are still more surprises to come!”

It remains to be seen what these surprises could be, but the comments will certainly pique the interest of fans ahead of an already hotly anticipated new series.

In addition to the guest stars and returning favourites, the new series will once again star Ralf Little as D.I. Neville Parker, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as Sergeant JP Hooper, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

Advertisement

The series has been one of the BBC’s highest-rated dramas since it launched in 2011, with viewers loving the escapism offered by the weekly whodunnits set against a stunning Caribbean backdrop.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One in early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Death in Paradise

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Ralf Little, Josephine Jobert in Death in Paradise

Meet the cast of Death in Paradise season 10

Sara martins

Death in Paradise star to make special return for show’s 10th anniversary

Luke Pasqualino

Our Girl star Luke Pasqualino confirmed among Death in Paradise season 10 guest stars

Ben Miller My Fantasy Bookshelf

My Fantasy Bookshelf: Ben Miller shares the books which influenced his life and career