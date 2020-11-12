Since it debuted in October, Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit has been a big hit for the streamer, with viewers and critics alike impressed by the lavish and engaging chess drama.

The seven-episode series has particularly won praise for its production design and performances, with Anya Taylor-Joy’s turn in the lead role being singled out as a highlight and supporting performances from the likes of Harry Melling, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Marielle Heller also lauded.

However, although fans are desperate for more episodes, the series was originally devised as a Limited Series and is based on a book to which there is no sequel, meaning a follow up seems relatively unlikely.

But recent comments suggest there’s a chance we could see the series being renewed after all – read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a second season of The Queen’s Gambit?

At this stage, a second season does still seem unlikely, but recent comments made by star Anya Taylor-Joy have given fans a bit of hope that another run could still be in the offing.

Speaking to Town & Country Magazine, she said: “If I’ve learned anything from being in this industry, it’s never say never.”

She added: “I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to,” although she also admitted that the series ends in “a nice place”.

Co-star Harry Melling also seems keen on the idea of a sequel, saying: “It’d be good, right, a Queen’s Gambit part two? The place we end in the limited series is the place we end in the book. I don’t know if there can be another one, but stranger things have happened.”

However, comments made by executive producer William Horberg are less promising – while he acknowledged that the creative team enjoyed talking about what might happen next in the story, he doesn’t seem convinced that another series should follow.

“The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I’m not sure if we want to go on and answer that question,” he explained. “Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next.”

Of course, it should also be noted that Netflix always pays particularly close attention to viewing figures when it comes to renewing its shows, so given the huge success of The Queen’s Gambit the streamer could yet be keen to revive it for another series.

Should we hear any developments we’ll let you know right away – so make sure you keep checking back!

What would happen in the second season of The Queen’s Gambit?

As mentioned above, there is no sequel to the Walter Tevis source novel and so any future series would have to be a completely original story.

So what would happen? Of course, the first series ended with Beth defeating the greatest chess player in the world, but that doesn’t mean she’d stay at the top forever. Her demons could come back to haunt her, while there’s also the possibility that she could be challenged by a new upstart – in fact, this is even hinted at in the limited series when she has a very close match with a young player at a tournament.

There’s also the possibility that we could learn even more about Beth’s troubled childhood, or that we could further explore one of the many impressive supporting characters.

It’s worth noting, by the way, that a follow up almost certainly wouldn’t go against the spirit of Tevis’ work – the novelist spoke of the possibility of writing a second novel about Beth Harmon, but he died before he had the chance, and so continuing the story is certainly an option.

Who would be in the cast of The Queen’s Gambit season 2?

Well, we certainly couldn’t imagine the series without Anya-Taylor Joy in the lead role, so any second season would be sure to feature her once again.

We’d also hope to see some more of supporting players such as Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling and Moses Ingram, but season one stars Bill Camp and Marielle Heller would be unlikely to feature given they both pass away during the events of the Limited Series.

Of course this is all speculative at this stage – a new series has not been announced and is still relatively unlikely, but we’ll let you know if anything changes on that front.

Is there a trailer for The Queen’s Gambit season 2?

With no second series announced yet, there’s nothing to report in the way of a trailer yet – and likely won’t be for quite some time even in the event of the show being renewed.

That said, should anything change we’ll post it here – fingers crossed something transpires.

The Queen's Gambit is currently streaming on Netflix.