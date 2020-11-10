Our Girl star Luke Pasqualino confirmed among Death in Paradise season 10 guest stars

Our Girl and The Musketeers star Luke Pasqualino will join the Death in Paradise cast for season 10 of BBC One murder mystery series, alongside the likes of Jason Manford and Patrick Robinson who have already been announced.

Pasqualino’s casting was revealed on Tuesday, along with The Salisbury Poisonings and Des star Faye McKeever.

Versatile Scottish actor Richard McCabe was also announced as a guest star by Death in Paradise.

McCabe will be familiar to fans of dramas such as Harlots and Poldark and he played Colonel Collins in Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning film 1917.

Comedian and TV personality Jason Manford has been confirmed among the cast of Death in Paradise for the upcoming 10th season.

Manford broke the news himself in a tweet in September. He posted a picture of himself and former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher in face masks on a flight.

Originally he wrote on Twitter and Instagram: “I’m flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going?”

In a now deleted tweet, he then confirmed: “Oh and it’s Kelvin fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”

Now Death in Paradise itself has confirmed the news and he will be joined by former Casualty star Patrick Robinson and Shalisha James-Davis.

We’re really excited to introduce you to our series 10 guest stars – starting with comedian/singing hedgehog @JasonManford ! pic.twitter.com/neoF0NKwRZ — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) November 9, 2020

The 10th season of the hit series is currently filming in Guadeloupe, which stands in for the fictional island of Sainte Marie, with Ralf Little returning for his second season as DI Neville Parker.

Manford is best known as a stand-up comedian, but has shown his acting chops in TV comedy and drama series such as Benidorm and Scarborough, while he was also the runner-up on the first season of The Masked Singer UK earlier this year.

It’s not yet clear what roles Manford and 2019 Strictly Come Dancing winner Fletcher will play, but it would be his first significant TV part since leaving the character, Andy Sugden, behind in Emmerdale in 2016.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!'

Joining Manford and Fletcher on Death in Paradise is Shalisha James-Davis, a star of Amazon Prime Video teenage espionage series Alex Rider..

Next up, let’s all give a warm sunshiney #DeathInParadise welcome to Shalisha James-Davis! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/5MTVYf7LYO — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) November 9, 2020

Former star of BBC One medical drama Casualty, Patrick Robinson, will also be lining up in the new season.

Robinson played charge nurse Martin “Ash” Ashford on and off between 1990-2014 and has since starred in ITV drama The Trouble With Maggie Cole and Sky Living’s Mount Pleasant.

Also returning in series 10 is the popular Josephine Jobert, who will reprise her role as DS Florence Cassell. She confirmed that she was filming on Death in Paradise until December.

Executive producer of the murder mystery series, Tim Key, said: “We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our 10th series with our audience. It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.”

There will be more guest stars announced for Death in Paradise in the coming days.

While you're waiting visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.