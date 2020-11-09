Wentworth Miller says he won’t appear in Prison Break season 6

Wentworth Miller has confirmed that he will not be returning to Prison Break for its rumoured sixth season, in a major blow to the long-running Sky One series.

The actor debuted as Michael Scofield in 2006 and has reprised the role across all five seasons, acting as co-lead alongside on-screen brother Dominic Purcell.

However, it now appears that 2017’s Prison Break: Resurrection will be the character’s final appearance, as Miller now wishes to pursue roles that offer representation for the LGBT+ community.

In an Instagram post, he hit back at negative comments he has received on his profile and reinforced his stance by announcing his exit from the show.

The caption reads: “I’m not concerned for myself. I can’t be ‘bullied’ in this space. I have too much power. ‘Delete. Block. Deactivate.’ Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bulls**t.

“On a related note… I’m out. Of PB [Prison Break]. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centred the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).

“So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work.”

The news comes just weeks after co-star Purcell said on his own Instagram page that a sixth season of Prison Break was happening, with filming due to start imminently.

It is currently unclear whether these plans will be scrapped or if the series will continue without Miller, but the latter could be difficult given that the series has often revolved around the dynamic between the two brothers.

