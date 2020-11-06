Meet the cast of Sky Atlantic’s The Undoing

Sky Atlantic drama The Undoing continues next week as the once idyllic life of relationship therapist Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) continues to take an unsettling turn.

Advertisement

So far, we have more questions than answers as Grace’s husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) is wanted by police in connection to the brutal murder of one of the mothers at their son’s prestigious private school.

Pressure is mounting on Grace, who is grappling with a police investigation and intense media interest, but a candid conversation with her husband in episode three could give her the answers she so desperately needs.

In our The Undoing review, we praised the series for its production value and intriguing plot, although questioned whether casting such Hollywood A-listers was the right decision for the show.

Nevertheless, Kidman’s stamp is all over this project, working as executive producer alongside her Big Little Lies collaborator David E Kelley and even singing The Undoing theme song.

Read on for all your essential information on the cast and characters in Sky Atlantic’s The Undoing.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser

SEAC

Who is Grace Fraser? Grace is a successful relationship therapist who lives in New York City with her husband and teenage son. Considered one of the best in the business, her services are highly sought after and she charges her patients very expensive rates. The wealth that she and her husband have accumulated make them favourites among the parents of the prestigious private school their son attends.

That is, until Grace’s husband is deemed a prime suspect in the brutal murder of one of the mothers at the school, prompting an intense police investigation and media frenzy. She struggles to fathom the idea that the man she married could be capable of such a hideous crime, but the evidence forces her to question everything she thought she knew about him.

What else has Nicole Kidman been in? Kidman is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, with a decades-long career encompassing several iconic roles. She won an Oscar for portraying Virginia Woolf in The Hours and was nominated again for her performance in Moulin Rouge. More recently, she starred in acclaimed HBO drama Big Little Lies, DC Comics superhero flick Aquaman, and BBC crime drama Top of the Lake.

Hugh Grant plays Jonathan Fraser

SEAC

Who is Jonathan Fraser? Jonathan is a medical doctor specialising in oncology, who primarily treats child cancer patients. Needless to say, it’s highly demanding work and often takes an emotional toll on him, but he’s considered a hero by the parents at his son’s school for the effort he puts in. For this reason, it’s particularly shocking when he becomes a lead suspect in a brutal murder case, sparking a police manhunt when he goes on the run. Is he really culpable or could there be another explanation?

What else has Hugh Grant been in? Another acting heavyweight, Hugh Grant shot to fame in romcoms like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’s Diary. His recent projects include Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and Amazon Prime Video’s A Very English Scandal.

Noah Jupe plays Henry Fraser

SEAC

Who is Henry Fraser? Henry is the teenage son of Grace and Jonathan who attends an expensive and exclusive private school. He struggles to cope with the media attention on his family when accusations emerge about his father.

What else has Noah Jupe been in? Jupe has had a very promising start to his acting career, bagging roles in major movies like Ford v Ferrari and A Quiet Place, as well as appearing in hit BBC drama The Night Manager.

Donald Sutherland plays Franklin Reinhardt

SEAC

Who is Franklin Reinhardt? Franklin is Grace’s father and a very wealthy man. He cares very deeply for his daughter and grandson, only wanting what’s best for them.

What else has Donald Sutherland been in? Sutherland is an acting legend with a career dating back to the 1960s. His most famous projects include M*A*S*H, Don’t Look Now, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and The Hunger Games film series, where he played tyrannical President Snow.

Édgar Ramírez plays Detective Joe Mendoza

SEAC

Who is Detective Joe Mendoza? Joe is the detective assigned to the case of a shocking murder, suspecting that the Frasers may have had some involvement.

What else has Édgar Ramírez been in? Ramirez gave an acclaimed performance in factual drama American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, while his film appearances include The Girl on the Train and Netflix’s Bright.

Lily Rabe plays Sylvia Steineitz

SEAC

Who is Sylvia Steineitz? Sylvia is a close friend of Grace’s who is also a member of the school board. She is a lawyer who offers advice when circumstances spiral out of control.

What else has Lily Rabe been in? Rabe will be best known to fans of anthology series American Horror Story, having appeared across eight seasons in various roles.

Matilda De Angelis plays Elena Alves

SEAC

Who is Elena Alves? Elena is an artist and mother whose son recently joined a prestigious private school on a scholarship. Coming from a disadvantaged background, she struggles to fit in among the rich elites on the school committee.

What else has Matilda De Angelis been in? De Angelis’ past roles have been largely filmed in her native Italy, where she has starred in several films such as Divine and Youtopia.

Ismael Cruz Córdova plays Fernando Alves

SEAC

Who is Fernando Alves? Fernando is Elena’s husband with whom she has two children, one of which is only a baby.

What else has Ismael Cruz Córdova been in? Córdova had a breakout role on none other than beloved children’s programme Sesame Street, where he played Mando for 12 episodes. Since then, he has appeared in crime drama Ray Donavon, historical feature Mary Queen of Scots and Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

Noma Dumezweni plays Haley Fitzgerald

SEAC

Who is Haley Fitzgerald? Haley is a reputable lawyer called in to help Grace when scandal rocks her life.

What else has Noma Dumezweni been in? On stage, Dumezweni played Hermione Granger in the West End and Broadway productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Her screen roles include Miss Penny Farthing in Mary Poppins Returns and Alice in BBC Two’s Black Earth Rising.

Sofie Gråbøl plays Catherine Stamper

SEAC

Who is Catherine Stamper? Stamper is the prosecutor setting up a case against Jonathan.

What else has Sofie Gråbøl been in? Fans of Scandinoir may recognise Gråbøl from hit crime drama The Killing, where she played Inspector Sarah Lund. More recently, she played Freja in BBC One drama Us, written by David Nicholls.

Advertisement

The Undoing premieres on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Monday 26th October. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.