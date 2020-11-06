Accessibility Links

BBC planning Brideshead Revisited remake with Call Me By Your Name director

The classic Evelyn Waugh book is getting a new adaptation from Luca Guadagnino.

Luca Guadagnino

The BBC is planning a new adaptation of Evelyn Waugh novel Brideshead Revisited.

Directed and written by Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, the period drama is in the final stages of being secured by the BBC, reports Deadline.

Although some outlets have reported that Ralph Fiennes, Cate Blanchett and Andrew Garfield are set to join the cast, RadioTimes.com understands it’s too early for these details to be confirmed.

The series is set to be a co-production with Moonage Pictures and Mammoth, the teams behind Poldark. Deadline claims the drama is set to go into production next year.

Brideshead Revisited – or, to give it its full title, Brideshead Revisited, The Sacred and Profane Memories of Captain Charles Ryder – follows the life and loves of protagonist Charles Ryder through the 1920s to early 1940s.

The book deals with themes of religion, sexuality, the aristocracy, and focuses on Ryder’s relationship with two other key characters: Sebastian Flyte (who he befriends at Oxford University) and Julia, Sebastian’s sister.

The novel was adapted by ITV back in 1981, with Jeremy Irons portraying Ryder in the 11-part series. The story also made it onto the big screen in 2008, with the film starring Emma Thompson, Michael Gambon and Ben Whishaw.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Brideshead Revisited

Luca Guadagnino
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
