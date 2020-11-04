Line of Duty’s Arnott, Fleming and Hastings unite to tackle bent coppers in behind-the-scenes pic

Jed Mercurio has regularly been teasing fans with new behind-the-scenes images during the ongoing shoot for Line of Duty series six, and now the series creator has taken to Twitter to share some more snaps.

Mercurio has posted two images of Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) before and after interrogating a “bent copper”.

The first image shows the trio alert and ready to deliver a good grilling, while in the second they are slumped over a desk, clearly exhausted by their efforts. (Given how long some of those interrogation scenes run, who can blame them?)

#LineofDuty6 Grilling a bent copper … before and after pic.twitter.com/UMKYZvrJbm — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 4, 2020

In a second set of images, Arnott and Fleming are seen to be having some fun behind their boss’s back, with Mercurio writing, “Poor Gaffer… he gets no respect around here!”.

#LineofDuty6 Poor Gaffer … he gets no respect around here pic.twitter.com/OMQOpR3RQ0 — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 4, 2020

Fans of the popular police drama are waiting patiently for the next batch of episodes, with production having been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic back in March – meaning the originally planned 2020 release date could not be kept.

Production resumed in September and the BBC’s official position is that season six “is now due to air on BBC One next year” although an exact date has not been provided at this stage.

The sixth series will once again see AC-12 dealing with corrupt police officers, with guest star Kelly McDonald playing this season’s chief suspect DCI Joanne Davidson, who has been described as “the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced”.

The cast will also include Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Andi Osho (Kiri), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster) and Perry Fitzpatrick (This is England).

