First trailer for Netflix period drama Bridgerton promises scandalous romance, lavish balls and 19th century gossip

The mysterious Lady Whistledown is wreaking havoc on Regency-era London in this new trailer.

Bridgerton

What do you get if you combine Gossip Girl with 19th Century London? Judging by its first trailer, the answer appears to be BridgertonNetflix‘s upcoming period drama.

Produced by Scandal’s Shonda Rhimes, the new period drama follows the well-to-do Bridgerton family as their eldest daughter Daphne attempts to find a suitor in Regency-era London whilst dealing with the anonymously-written gossip rag that is revealing everybody’s dark secrets.

The first full-length trailer, which Netflix released today, gives us a glimpse at the picturesque period setting and its residents, all of whom appear to be reading the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet, which has started revealing subjects by name.

“My name is Lady Whistledown. You do not know me and never shall but be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you,” the faceless writer, played by Julie Andrews, is heard saying as the trailer showcases the show’s stellar cast, including Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who), Regé-Jean Page (For the People), Golda Rosheuvel (Luther) and Phoebe Dynevor (Dickensian).

The rest of the clip teases forbidden trysts, high-societal drama, romantic rivalry and the numerous balls to come, where “we shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match”.

What’s certain is that any scandals are sure to be uncovered by Lady Whistledown in due course.

Based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton also stars Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, Line of Duty’s Polly Walker, W1A’s Jonathan Bailey, Vanity Fair’s Claudia Jessie, Death in Paradise’s Ben Miller and The Crown’s Lorraine Ashbourne among others.

Bridgerton arrives on Netflix on 25th December 2020. You can order the Bridgerton novels on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide

