Oscar winner Forest Whitaker takes on the role of real-life 1960s drug kingpin Bumpy Johnson in New York City-set crime drama, Godfather of Harlem.

Advertisement

The gangster spent over ten years in prison before returning to his home patch on the streets of Harlem – only to find his empire in disarray.

Here’s everything you need to know about Godfather of Harlem, and how to watch it in the UK.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem in the UK

Godfather of Harlem will premiere in the UK on Starz from Sunday 1st November 2020, before airing episodes weekly.

Starz is also available for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. You can sign up for Prime with a free 30 day free trial.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Godfather of Harlem cast

Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, Black Panther) plays the title role as real-life gangster Bumpy Johnson.

The cast also features Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil) as gangster Vincent “The Chin” Gigante; Ilfenesh Hadera as Bumpy’s wife Mayme; Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Bumpy’s drug-addicted daughter Elise; and Nigél Thatch as preacher and civil rights activist Malcolm X.

Godfather of Harlem plot

The drama series follows Bumpy as he emerges from prison in the 1960s, and must attempt to regain control of the streets from the Italian mob.

In a bid to take control of Harlem, Bumpy also forms an alliance with civil rights activist Malcolm X, coinciding with protests and social upheaval.

A second season has already been commissioned, but there’s no release date confirmed as of yet.

Godfather of Harlem trailer

You can watch the trailer for Godfather of Harlem season one here.

Advertisement

Fancy a TV show recommendation? Check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime series, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. You can also take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.