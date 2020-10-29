When is Colin in Black and White on Netflix? What is it about?

NFL star Colin Kaepernick and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay are teaming up for a brand new project, charting the origins story of Kaepernick in a limited series.

Advertisement

Colin in Black and White will take a look at the adolescent life of the man who went on to become an NFL player and a hugely important activist in the fight against police brutality – he made global headlines when he began kneeling during the national anthem at sports games as a form of protest.

Jaden Michael (Wonderstruck, The Get Down) was announced in October 2020 as the series lead, playing a young Colin Kaepernic in his formative years.

The project is already hotly anticipated – DuVernay has been behind some of Netflix‘s most acclaimed and essential projects in recent years, including the documentary 13th and the miniseries When They See Us.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Colin in Black and White released on Netflix?

There’s no date yet for when the series will air – and given that it hasn’t yet gone into production we could still face a relatively long wait, especially bearing in mind the continued disruption to film and TV disruption brought about by the coronavirus pandemics.

What we do know, however, is that the series will consist of six episodes, written by DuVernay, Kaepernick and Emmy Award Nominee Michael Starrbury, and that the scripts were finished in May.

What is Colin in Black and White about?

The series will take a look at the adolescence of NFL player and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick as he grew up in black in a white family adopted family in addition to charting his rise to becoming a top NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

When the show was announced DuVernay said, “With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally.

“Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

Getty Images

Kaepernick himself added: “Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens.

“We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Who is in the cast of Colin in Black and White?

Rising star Jaden Michael (The Get Down) will play an adolescent Colin Kaepernic, it was announced in October 2020.

Netflix also has revealed that Kaepernick himself will serve as a narrator for the series. We’ll keep you updated as and when we get more information about the cast.

Colin in Black and White trailer

There’s no trailer for the series yet – and it could still be a while before one lands – but keep checking back and we’ll post one as soon as it is available.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide