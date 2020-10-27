Nicole Kidman sings The Undoing theme song – listen here

Nicole Kidman stars in HBO and Sky Atlantic’s latest drama series The Undoing, playing a successful relationship therapist whose world is rocked when her own marriage begins to fall apart.

Advertisement

While Kidman isn’t the only famous face in The Undoing cast, her involvement extends far beyond the lead role as both an executive producer and the singer of the show’s ethereal theme song.

The opening sequence is set to Dream A Little Dream of Me, an iconic track that has been recorded more than 60 times by a variety of artists, including particularly famous renditions by Doris Day and Ella Fitzgerald.

Kidman’s take on the track is as well-produced as the rest of the series, as detailed in our The Undoing review, which praises the suspenseful crime drama for its slick sense of style and intriguing story.

It took some persuasion for the Hollywood A-lister to agree to lend her vocals to the theme song, as she revealed prior to the show’s premiere.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Undoing: Does Nicole Kidman sing the title track?

Nicole Kidman is indeed the singer of The Undoing’s title track, Dream A Little Dream of Me, something she discussed recently as a guest on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show.

“We were in lockdown. We were in Tennessee, in Nashville, and the director [Susanne Bier] sent me a text going, ‘Would you sing the title track, Dream a Little Dream, to the series?’” Kidman recalled. “I was like, ‘What? No, I so don’t want to do that. My voice is not good,’ which is always my reaction, and she said, ‘No, no, I think you can sing it.’”

Fortunately, Kidman’s husband is country and rock singer Keith Urban, who just so happens to have a home recording studio, allowing her to create her version with ease.

She added: “We laid it down and sent it in, and they mixed it so it ended up in the series. I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing.”

You can listen to Nicole Kidman’s Dream A Little Dream below:

Kidman is no stranger to the music business, having sung on the soundtrack to Moulin Rouge, as well as famously covering Somethin’ Stupid in collaboration with Robbie Williams.

The track was a major hit in the UK, reaching number one in the charts and becoming the 30th best-selling single of 2001, earning a gold certification.

Advertisement

The Undoing continues Monday 2nd November on Sky Atlantic. Catch up on NOW TV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.