Body of opinion divided between “tedious” and “brilliant” The Sister

The mystery ramped up in the second episode of ITV thriller The Sister when Nathan (Russell Tovey) was hauled in by police and questioned about the disappearance of Elise from the New Year’s Eve party in 2009 – but then released.

Advertisement

Nathan and the creepy ghost botherer Bob (Bertie Carvel) are in the frame for Elise’s murder, if that is in fact what happened.

The time-shifting thriller moves between 2009, 2013 when Nathan meets Elise’s sister Holly (Amrita Acharia) – and later marries her – and the present day, when events threaten to catch up with Nathan and Bob.

The second episode was all about Nathan and Bob retrieving Elise’s body, which was tormenting Bob, especially as a housing development excavation in the forest would likely uncover her.

However, many in the audience were not feeling the tension at all.

#TheSister really is one of the dullest dramas I’ve seen in a long long time. One dimensional characters and tedious plot — joanshenFBPE (@jojojoj22252900) October 27, 2020

Nathan seems to have every reason to be nervous, but how could Holly not notice how permanently shifty he was?

This guy is so ridiculously suspicious, how in the hell did she end up marrying him? Unless she had something to do with her own sister's death in some weird way? ???? #thesister — Rose Hill ???? (@rosemhill) October 27, 2020

Nathan had done suspiciously well for himself considering he was contemplated ending his life over his guilt in 2013.

“Given 7 years ago he was trying to kill himself he’s certainly turned it around to get that giant house…. #TheSister”.

The thriller series was perplexing viewers but not necessarily in a good way. “Can’t tell if I like this show or not #TheSister,” wrote one.

Some in the audience were confused about why Bob insisted they killed her when the police revealed Nathan had an alibi. “What am I missing? The cops told him she was still alive after he got home so why is the creepy guy still telling him he murdered her? #TheSister”.

The cliffhanger, when detective Jackie (Nina Toussaint White), realised Nathan and Bob knew each other was another odd plot development according to some on social media.

Pretty sure the feds wouldn’t wait years to cross-check whether witnesses knew each other? #thesister — Citizen Broome (@Citizenbroome) October 27, 2020

Another viewer was giving up: “I’ve had enough now. Too slow. Too whispery. Flipping backwards and forward. Too much like hard work. I’m off to watch something else. #TheSister”.

But there were many viewers who were sticking with The Sister.

Everyone's bashing #TheSister but I actually like it ???? seems I'm the only one ???? — Natalie???????????????? (@nataliecartner) October 27, 2020

Not the only one by any means. Another viewer thought it was “brilliant” with Russell Tovey the “best in the business” at this type of performance.

This has been brilliant so far. Russell Tovey is the best in the business at the moment at doing breathless and anxious. #TheSister — Becky (@Umb0g0) October 27, 2020

The Sister continues on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday 28th October.

Advertisement

You can order Neil Cross’ Burial from Amazon. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.