The West Wing and One Tree Hill are coming to All 4

Both political drama-lovers and fans of teen TV series are in for a treat this month with US classics The West Wing and One Tree Hill crossing the pond to All 4 at the end of October.

Just in time for the 2020 US election, all seven seasons of Aaron Sorkin’s Emmy-winning series The West Wing will be available to stream on All 4 from 21st October – with Martin Sheen starring as democratic president Jed Bartlet.

The political drama follows the lives of West Wing staffers within the White House, from the president himself to his advisers, whose personal lives often become entangled with their professional duties.

Starring top acting talent such as Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Alda, The West Wing ran from 1999 until 2006, with HBO Max recently premiering a one-off reunion special.

For those instead looking for a welcome distraction from the upcoming election, All 4 will also become the home of teen drama One Tree Hill from 30th October onwards.

The CW series, which ran from 2003 until 2012, follows Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) – two estranged half-brothers living in a small North Carolina town who cross paths when they both join their high school’s basketball team.

Starring the likes of Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Robert Buckley and Austin Nichols, all nine series of One Tree Hill will be available to stream from the end of October.

All 4’s Head of Series Acquisitions Nick Lee said of the additions: “All eyes turn to The West Wing over the next few weeks and so there could not be a more fitting time to bring this giant of a show to All 4.”

“Proving that teen romance and sibling rivalries can be just as gripping as Capitol Hill, One Tree Hill will also slam dunk onto the platform in its entirety. Bringing these two major hits, alongside Malcolm in the Middle which landed on the 2 October, we have risen to a new high in the quality of our line-up. Happy Streaming!”