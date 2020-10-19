When is Grantchester season six on ITV?

Robson Green and Tom Brittney are returning as ITV’s unlikely crime-solving duo: motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport and local detective DI Geordie Keating.

Season six now marks Brittney’s second full run at Grantchester’s resident parish vicar, after replacing James Norton’s Sidney Chambers.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the show has regularly attracted over five million viewers during its past five seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grantchester season six.

When is Grantchester back for season six?

Grantchester resumed production in October 2020, and PBS (the home for Grantchester across the pond) celebrated the news with a compilation video of cast members’ experiences of adapting to their COVID-safe working environment; including masks in-between takes, and (much needed) post-lockdown haircuts…

They’re back! The cast of #GrantchesterPBS is excited to return to set and get started on Season 6. pic.twitter.com/SIe8Uvk7gE — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) October 14, 2020

In a statement, Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: “In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester.

“The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”

It’s not yet known when the series will air on ITV for UK viewers.

Grantchester season six cast

The central pair of Robson Green and Tom Brittney will be returning, both reprising their roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport respectively.

Dominic Mafham will also reprise his role as St John Gurney-Clifford.

Season six guest stars will include Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle (who plays the Archdeacon), Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Front.

What is Grantchester season six about?

ITV

Set in 1958, the first episode of season six will see the pair attempting to unwind at a holiday camp – only to wind up investigating a murder at the resort.

ITV has teased: “As events unfold on the trip, there will be serious repercussions for the rest of the series.”

The season five finale also saw a shock twist, when Tom Brittney’s Reverend Will Davenport broke his vow of celibacy – by sleeping with a nun, the older and unconventional Sister Grace (Tracy-Ann Oberman).

“You’ve had sex! You sly old dog… You’ve slept with your boss’s missus!” Detective Geordie Keating responded with glee after guessing Will’s secret.

Could season five’s twist mean that the Cambridgeshire vicar will now be more open to romance in the upcoming season?

Granchester will return to ITV. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books from Amazon.

