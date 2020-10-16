Join RadioTimes.com in conversation with The Last Kingdom’s Bernard Cornwell and Alexander Dreymon

The final novel in author Bernard Cornwell’s The Last Kingdom series – inspiration for the acclaimed Netflix series – is out now, with War Lord bringing the epic saga of Uhtred of Bebbanburg to a close (at least on the printed page).

To mark the release, RadioTimes.com will be joined in conversation by both Cornwell and Alexander Dreymon, the actor who plays Uhtred in The Last Kingdom television drama.

Head to our official Facebook page on Thursday 22nd October at 6.30pm BST, when we’ll be debuting our exclusive new interview with the man who invented Uhtred and the man who brought him to life on screen.

Cornwell and Dreymon will be discussing the entire Last Kingdom saga, its transition from page-to-screen and the work that went into crafting the 13th and final entry in the series of Last Kingdom books.

You can buy War Lord now from Amazon – if you’ve not yet finished War Lord, or are yet to pick up a copy, don’t worry, this will be a strictly spoiler-free conversation! (US residents can order the book here.)

If you aren’t able to tune in to the event live, our The Last Kingdom: War Lord event with Bernard Cornwell and Alexander Dreymon will also be available to watch back on our Facebook page after the event.

Cornwell’s book series began with The Last Kingdom in 2004, with 12 more books following between 2005 and 2020, with War Lord capping off the series in October this year.

The series follows Uhtred, son of a Saxon lord, as he seeks to reclaim his home of Bebbanburg, stolen from him by his uncle after his father’s death.

RadioTimes.com in conversation with The Last Kingdom’s Bernard Cornwell and Alexander Dreymon begins at 6.30pm BST on Thursday, 22nd October – watch live on our official Facebook page

