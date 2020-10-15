Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. Sex Education star Mirren Mack says life would be better ‘if there was a Gillian Anderson in every school’

Sex Education star Mirren Mack says life would be better ‘if there was a Gillian Anderson in every school’

Mirren Mack plays an asexual student who goes to Gillian Anderson's sex therapist character, Jean, for advice.

Mirren Mack

Sex Education star Mirren Mack has said she wishes “there was a Gillian Anderson in every school” to help students through their high school years.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Mack opened up about her groundbreaking Sex Education role, Florence, an asexual student who goes to sex therapist Dr Jean (played by The Crown‘s Gillian Anderson) for advice about her sexuality.

Mack said: “Literally, if there was a Gillian Anderson in every school I think everyone would be a lot happier coming out of their high school years, because yeah – her character is just brilliant and so magnetic as well, she’s someone you feel like you’d want to go to – there’s no judgement in the room, she’s just brilliant.”

She added that she “hugely, hugely enjoyed [her] time on Sex Education,” before describing her character Florence’s “educational storyline”.

She said: “I likewise thought Florence was such a force to be reckoned with, and also she had such a brilliant and educational storylines for those of us weren’t as experienced or, for me, it opened my eyes to the hugely wide spectrum of sexuality and it shows us that; it opens our eyes to how different each of us are and our experiences, and I think it’s a wonderful show and I love being a part of it and I loved playing Florence.”

Sex Education Jean Gillian Anderson
Sex Education’s Jean (Gillian Anderson)

The Netflix comedy drama follows Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean’s teenage son and amateur sex therapist who sets up a sex advice business with another student.

Mack, who told RadioTimes.com that she now feels anxious watching characters touch on-screen, joked: “If you’re panicking about that [seeing characters touch post-pandemic], then yeah Sex Education will definitely up your heart rate, make you a bit more nervous about the spread [of COVID-19].”

Mack recently starred in the surrogacy drama The Nest, and will be returning to our screens as a celebrity sitter in the latest series of Portrait Artist of the Year.

Advertisement

Mirren Mack’s episode of Portrait Artist of the Year airs on Sky Arts on 21st October at 8pm, now available to watch on Freeview Channel 11 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Sex Education

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram,SIAN CLIFFORD as Diana Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4

Gillian Anderson promises we’ll “see another side of Thatcher” in The Crown

Black Narcissus

Best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer right now

Bridgerton Simon and Daphne

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now

Vikings

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK