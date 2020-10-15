Call the Midwife creator and star talk importance of Christmas special: “It’s all for the fans”

Christmas 2020 might look a little bit different than we’re used to given the ongoing pandemic, but there’s one or two things we can always rely on to bring some festive cheer.

One is the annual Christmas episode of Call the Midwife, and creator Heidi Thomas and star Stephen McGann have spoken about the importance of the festive special for fans.

Appearing on Lorraine this morning, Doctor Turner actor McGann said, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who have contacted us just at their relief that something was still going to be the same.

“And I think as actors we underestimated that and it was humbling. We’ve been reminded that, to other people, we’re a part of that pattern of Christmas and the festival.

“It’s a responsibility and one we’re proud to shoulder, and the atmosphere on set, the morale is very good. We’re working under restrictions as we all are but things are good and we’ve got a good attitude towards it and we remember what it’s all for in the end.”

Thomas added, “Yeah, it’s all for the audience and our fans and as Steve said something that’s the same at Christmas! It ruins our Christmas every year because we get so nervous but it’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make!”

Filming on the Call the Midwife Christmas special started in August, five months after it had been originally planned, while a first synopsis for the episode, which is to be set in Poplar, was also provided.

According to the show’s producers, “This year’s Christmas Special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

“Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.”

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will also feature former Doctor Who star Peter Davison, who was cast as Mr Percival, the ringmaster of a circus which brings a large crowd to Poplar.

Call the Midwife will air on Christmas Day 2020, with season 10 in 2021. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.