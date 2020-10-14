Sheridan Smith to lead new ITV drama No Return from team behind The Stranger

ITV has commissioned a new drama starring BAFTA-winning actress Sheridan Smith as a mother whose family holiday becomes a living nightmare when her son is accused of a serious crime.

No Return, a four-part contemporary drama, follows couple Kathy and Martin as they travel to Turkey for an all-inclusive luxury break with their teenage son Noah and younger daughter Jess, when their family vacation is upended by a horrific ordeal.

After Noah attends a beach party with fellow holidaymaker Rosie, his parents learn he’s been arrested and must then deal with “an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid” as they fight for their son’s freedom.

Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter The Stranger writer Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless, Brassic), No Return is expected to begin filming in the summer of 2021, with The Stranger’s Hannah Quinn directing and Safe’s Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee producing.

In a statement about her casting, Smith said: “I’m such a big fan of Danny Brocklehurst and Red Production, they make incredible dramas. I was thrilled to be asked to play Kathy in this exciting production and to be at ITV again. Can’t wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about family finding their way through a terrifying situation.”

Brocklehurst added that the series will be “a passion project” for him, saying: “It’s the story of a family caught in a modern nightmare but it allows us to explore themes of parenthood, justice, addiction and consent.”

“I am delighted to be working with the amazing Sheridan Smith and once again partnering with ITV, and the brilliant Nicola Shindler and Hannah Quinn.”

Mrs Biggs actress Smith was recently the subject of a documentary for ITV, Becoming Mum, which detailed her struggles with alcohol, prescription medication and anxiety.

