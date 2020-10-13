Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. Life twist completely bamboozles viewers of the hit BBC One drama
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Life twist completely bamboozles viewers of the hit BBC One drama

Mike Bartlett's drama threw an unpredictable curveball in one of the relationships. *CONTAINS SPOILERS*

Life BBC One

The third episode of Mike Bartlett’s BBC One drama Life pulled off a sublime twist when it was revealed that David’s late wife Kelly had been having an affair with Saira, the student who has been pursuing him so ardently.

Advertisement

It became apparent at the end of the episode that Saira (Saira Choudhry) wasn’t infatuated with David (Adrian Lester), rather she wanted to get to the laptop on which Kelly (Rachael Stirling) had collected memories of their relationship together.

Most on social media exclaimed the same thing: bravo to the writer, Mike Bartlett (who also penned Doctor Foster), for managing to surprise the entire audience, and to the actors for making the whole drama so convincing.

Wow that is a twist and a half! Brilliant episode, this is too gripping. #Life”, wrote another viewer.

Life has become a big hit with viewers, many of whom can’t wait for next week’s episode – the sign of a brilliant drama.

Another wrote: “I think #BBC #Life is one of the most perfect dramas I’ve ever seen and so uplifting for our times. Thanks to all involved #thanks”.

The David-Kelly-Saira twist will be very hard one to top. “#Life on BBC 1 is brilliant and gets better each week, it’s full of twists. Can’t wait for next weeks episode.”

The BBC also came in for praise for its recent success with drama series.

One fan tweeted: “What with #us and #life on the #bbc we are having some seriously good domestic drama at the moment ; hard acts to follow!” 

There were other storylines to get involved with, of course. Gail’s discontent with her controlling, mocking husband Henry had pushed her as far she could go.

Perhaps Alison Steadman was better off with Gavin & Stacey husband Mick (Larry Lamb)?

Who has the patience to wait for next Tuesday’s episode of Life on BBC One?

Find out more about Life cast.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Life

Suranne Jones Doctor Foster
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Adrian Lester plays David in Life

Life stars Alison Steadman and Adrian Lester open up on characters’ inner battles

Life David and Kelly

Mike Bartlett’s BBC drama Life is absorbing, watchable – and full of surprise twists

Doctor Foster

Doctor Foster creator says series 3 won't happen: "We're done"

Life, BBC One

See trailer for BBC One’s Doctor Foster spin-off Life