Black Panther star Letitia Wright to lead Channel 4 drama I Am Danielle

Top Boy and Black Panther star Letitia Wright is leading an episode of Channel 4’s innovative female-anthology series, I Am, playing a character, Danielle, based on her own real-life experiences.

The Guyana-born, north London-raised actress has become a memorable addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Shuri in 2018’s Black Panther and repeating the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

I Am Danielle, directed by Dominic Savage, is a wildly different project as the script for the drama is developed by the director in conjunction with Wright and the story will have “personal resonance” with her, according to Channel 4.

Wright, 26, said: “Collaborating with Dominic Savage has been an amazing experience. His unique and sensitive style of directing has stretched me as an artist. I’m so proud that we came together on a story that we both felt was important to explore and share with the world.”

Savage said: “Making this film with Letitia was so exciting, invigorating, and full of creative joy. It is exactly how I love to work… We were so in tune with the story we were telling, and each day was purely instinctive, challenging, and always truthful. I’m proud to be able to bring this story of love with all it’s difficulties to the screen.”

Emmy nominee and BAFTA Rising Star Award winner Wright will be joined by co-stars CJ Beckford and Sophia Brown.

Wright will also star in Oscar winner Steve McQueen’s anthology series about life in London’s West Indian community, Small Axe, on BBC One, appearing in the episode Mangrove in mid November.

The new three-part series of I Am has finished filming and each episode will focus on female experiences and themes, ranging from trust to relationships and mental health. The trilogy will feature improvised dialogue as it dramatises the “deeply personal themes”.

Savage started production on the new series early in August, with I Am Victoria starring Suranne Jones, joined by Top Boy’s Ashley Walters.

The first series of I Am in 2019 featured BAFTA-winner Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola, Oscar and BAFTA-nominated Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty, and Gemma Chan starring in I Am Hannah.

It was Channel 4’s biggest 10pm drama in six years.

