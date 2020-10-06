Accessibility Links

  All Creatures Great and Small viewers "absolutely gutted" the hit reboot has ended on Channel 5

All Creatures Great and Small viewers “absolutely gutted” the hit reboot has ended on Channel 5

Fans of the Yorkshire period drama reboot are already missing the instant Tuesday classic. *CONTAINS SPOILERS*

Top Left: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) Top Right: Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) Middle: James Herriott (Nicholas Ralph) Bottom: Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley)

Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small rebooted series concluded on Tuesday and the six-part series wound up with a classic bit of James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) veterinary magic…

Of course he was going to save the bull!

Viewers were devastated that the series had ended, or “absolutely gutted that this is the last ep”, wrote one fan.

Another viewer called it “the best series of the year! Hopefully will run as long as the original serial.”

Channel 5, the producers, the cast and the crew were roundly praised on social media.

The production company, Playground Entertainment, tweeted its thanks to viewers. “We hope you’ve enjoyed watching it as much as we enjoyed making it,” it wrote.

The episode revolved around James’ high anxiety as a bull belonging to a hard-hit local farming family, the Rudds, a bull that he recommended at market they should buy, was ailing badly.

Was James going to get to the abscess in a highly risky procedure? Of course he was!

Siegfried promoted him to senior vet and viewers felt he should celebrate in another way, by finally asking out the beautiful Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton).

The trouble was, she revealed her big shiny engagement ring. She was marrying his love rival, Hugh Hulton (Matthew Lewis).

Elsewhere, Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) was delirious, suffering from a bad dose of the flu, but he was well enough to bark at brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), who was busy running the surgery while his brother was out for the count.

Tristan should have been studying for the veterinary exams he didn’t take earlier in the series but, of course, Siegfried completely over-reacted.

Of course, there are always those who swim against the flow. But the dissenters were in the tiny minority.

All Creatures Great and Small fans will have to wait for season two, which doesn’t currently have a scheduled premiere date.

But at least there is the Christmas special to look forward to.

While you're waiting visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.

All about All Creatures Great and Small

All Creatures Great and Small
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
