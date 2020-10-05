Patsy Kensit, Rob Brydon and Rupert Graves join cast of McDonald & Dodds
Filming for the detective drama's second series is currently underway.
ITV has revealed Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves and Patsy Kensit have joined the cast of guest stars set to appear in detective drama McDonald & Dodds‘ upcoming series.
The Bath-based drama’s second series, which stars Jason Watkins as the unassuming DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia as his feisty partner DCI McDonald, is currently in production and will see a variety of British acting talent introduced as new characters on the show.
Watkins and Gouveia will be joined in the series’ first feature-length episode by guest stars Graves (Sherlock), Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp (The Krays), Kensit (EastEnders) and Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa), who’ll be playing a group of friends investigated by police after a hot air balloon trip ends in murder.
Gavin & Stacey’s Brydon is also set to appear in the first episode as Roy, an employee from the Air Incident Investigation Agency who assists McDonalds and Dodds with their enquiries.
James Murray (Chief Superintendent Houseman) and Jack Riddiford (DC Darren Craig) will be reprising their roles from the last series, while Sanditon’s Lily Sacofsky will join the series as new regular DC Milena Pachiorkowski.
The new series, which will consist for three feature-length films, will see McDonald and Dodds reunite once more to solve crimes in the Bath area, despite their extreme differences in character.
Series one of the odd couple detective drama consisted of two 90-minute episodes which saw DCI McDonald transferred to the Bath police department and paired up with quiet genius Dodds.
The two specials, titled The Fall of the House of Crockett and A Wilderness of Mirrors, starred the likes of Robert Lindsay, Hugh Dennis, Susannah Fielding, Freddie Fox and Joanna Scanlan in guest roles.