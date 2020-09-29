ITV’s Honour is based on the so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod in 2006, and follows police detective DCI Caroline Goode as she seeks to bring Banaz’s killers to justice.

Gwyneth Hughes penned the script, which draws from the real-life experiences of those connected to the case – including Goode herself, who consulted on the ITV drama.

Who is DCI Caroline Goode?

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode headed up the investigation into the disappearance of 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod, after the case was taken over by the Metropolitan Police Homicide and Serious Crime Command.

Goode and her team discovered that Mahmod, a young Iraqi Kurdish woman from South London, had been murdered in January 2006 on the orders of her own family after she left her abusive arranged marriage for another man.

The following month the police charged Mohamad Marid Hama for Banaz’s murder – the first of five men who would eventually be convicted for the same charge, including Mahmod Babakir Mahmod (Banaz’s father) and Ari Agha Mahmod (Banaz’s uncle).

Banaz’s hidden remains were discovered by the police in April of that year.

DCI Caroline Goode made legal history when two men connected with Banaz’s death were successfully extradited from Iraq, where they had fled following the murder – Mohammed Saleh Ali, extradited in 2009, was the first ever extradition from Iraq to the UK.

Who plays DCI Caroline Goode in Honour?

Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) plays former Scotland Yard detective DCI Caroline Goode in ITV factual drama Honour.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Hawes said of playing Goode: “With something like this [Honour], we were all so mindful that we were dealing with real people – Banaz, Caroline, their families, everybody involved, the team – and so there is that element of course, and with this even more so, much more than probably anything I’ve ever worked on.

“The responsibility is huge, it’s huge. I felt it everyday, I felt it everyday since. I really have, it’s – I haven’t taken it lightly, and you know, you want to do the right thing by everyone involved because it is about those two women, and you want to give Banaz the utmost respect you know, and also by Caroline.”

She continued: “These are real people and it’s always going to be actually unimaginable what Banaz and her family have been through, and Caroline dedicated her life to this case.”

Where is DCI Caroline Goode now?

DCI Caroline Goode went on to receive the Queen’s Police Medal in 2012 for her efforts related to the Banaz Mahmod case and raising awareness of honour-based violence.

She retired two years later in 2014, following 33 years in the police. She was a consultant on ITV’s Honour, and earlier this year she released the book Honour: Achieving Justice for Banaz Mahmod.

Honour concludes on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 9pm on ITV – check out our Honour review to see what we thought. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Contact IKWRO Women’s Rights Organisation for more information about Honour Based Abuse.