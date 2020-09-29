First look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in new pictures from The Crown season 4

Fans are looking forward to season four of The Crown for all sorts of reasons, but undoubtedly one of the most anticipated aspects of the next run is Gillian Anderson’s debut as Margaret Thatcher – and Netflix has now offered a first look at the Sex Education star in character.

The highlight of a bunch of new pictures shows Thatcher outside 10 Downing Street with husband Denis, played by Stephen Boxer.

Interestingly, it is not the first time Boxer has made an appearance alongside a portrayal of the former Conservative Prime Minister – he previously appeared in the biopic The Iron Lady, although he did not play Denis on that occasion, with that role played by Jim Broadbent.

In addition to the new shot of Anderson and Boxer as the Thatchers, fans have also been offered a glimpse of newcomer Emma Corin as Princess Diana, with one of the shots showing her as she is followed by paparazzi.

And of course Olivia Colman, who will return to play Queen Elizabeth II for the second and final time, features prominently in two of the new images.

One of them shows her alongside Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, while a second snap shows her with Josh O’Connor, who returns as Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, in addition to the four shots posted by The Crown’s official Twitter account, a further five images have also been released by Netflix, featuring Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The highly anticipated new series arrives on Netflix in November and is expected to take viewers from 1977 up to about 1990, with the cast set to change one more time for the final two seasons.

Imelda Staunton will take on the lead role, with Lesley Manville becoming Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce playing The Crown’s Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, although Netflix has confirmed that we won’t be seeing the new cast until 2022.