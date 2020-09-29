Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. First look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in new pictures from The Crown season 4

First look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in new pictures from The Crown season 4

The official The Crown Twitter account shared four snaps from the upcoming fourth series

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown series 4

Fans are looking forward to season four of The Crown for all sorts of reasons, but undoubtedly one of the most anticipated aspects of the next run is Gillian Anderson’s debut as Margaret Thatcher – and Netflix has now offered a first look at the Sex Education star in character.

Advertisement

The highlight of a bunch of new pictures shows Thatcher outside 10 Downing Street with husband Denis, played by Stephen Boxer.

Interestingly, it is not the first time Boxer has made an appearance alongside a portrayal of the former Conservative Prime Minister – he previously appeared in the biopic The Iron Lady, although he did not play Denis on that occasion, with that role played by Jim Broadbent.

In addition to the new shot of Anderson and Boxer as the Thatchers, fans have also been offered a glimpse of newcomer Emma Corin as Princess Diana, with one of the shots showing her as she is followed by paparazzi.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown series 4
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown series 4
Netflix

And of course Olivia Colman, who will return to play Queen Elizabeth II for the second and final time, features prominently in two of the new images.

One of them shows her alongside Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, while a second snap shows her with Josh O’Connor, who returns as Prince Charles.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown S4
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown S4
Netflix

Meanwhile, in addition to the four shots posted by The Crown’s official Twitter account, a further five images have also been released by Netflix, featuring Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in The Crown S4
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in The Crown S4
Netflix

The highly anticipated new series arrives on Netflix in November and is expected to take viewers from 1977 up to about 1990, with the cast set to change one more time for the final two seasons.

Advertisement

Imelda Staunton will take on the lead role, with Lesley Manville becoming Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce playing The Crown’s Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, although Netflix has confirmed that we won’t be seeing the new cast until 2022.

The Crown will be released on 15th November 2020 on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Crown

Des David Tennant
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

104828

What live football is on TV tonight?

Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas special

When is Call the Midwife back on TV for season 10? Cast, plot and latest news

Harold Shipman true story

Timeline of Harold Shipman’s crimes – true story behind the killer

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing

All the new TV dramas still to come in autumn and winter 2020