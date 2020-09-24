The Undoing trailer starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman reveals the shock catalyst

“Crazy people do crazy things.” “…And they think they can get away with it because they’re rich.” As far as teaser trailer lines, HBO’s new thriller series The Undoing is as strong as they come.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play wealthy couple, Grace and Jonathan Fraser, whose world is turned upside down when a violent death leads to a chain of dark and damning revelations.

According to HBO, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family after they are “left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster”.

Grace is “horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice”.

For the first time on the publicity trail for The Undoing, we learn about the incident which drives the drama: upper-class New York socialite Grace is horrified to learn via the local news that a fellow mother in her close-knit community was “found bludgeoned to death”.

Grace and Jonathan (Hugh Grant) are suddenly surrounded by paparazzi and involved with the police and lawyers, although it’s not clear how they’re connected to the woman’s death.

The trailer would suggest that the murder does not reflect well on Grant’s character Jonathan, especially when Grace earlier makes a loaded comment in jest to her husband: “You’re so bad.”

How bad?

Grant has already teased the “creepy” inspiration he used to prepare for the role of the oncologist Jonathan: it’s the bedside manner of doctors.

“That sort of smooth and marvellous way a doctor approaches a patient, relaxed and calming and smooth and elegant, and in a way, too good to be true. A saviour. I’ve always found that creepy,” he laughed.

A lawyer (Noma Dumezweni) intones: “It is what rich, entitled people do when threatened. They conceal the ugly truth to protect themselves.”

The Undoing has been created and written by David E. Kelley, the creator of Big Little Lies, Boston Legal, Ally McBeal and the just-announced Westminster sex consent drama Anatomy of a Scandal, with The Night Manager’s Susanne Bier in the director’s chair.

After an initial delay caused by COVID-19, the drama is set to arrive on HBO and HBOMax (in the US) on Sunday 25th October.

The six-part series will begin airing in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV the following day – Monday 26th October.

