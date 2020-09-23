Power Book II: Ghost renewed for second season

Starz has ordered a second series of Power Book II: Ghost, the first spin-off show to come from crime drama Power.

Advertisement

Announcing the news on Twitter, the show’s account tweeted: “We thought we told you that we won’t stop. Season 2 about to be even more [fire emoji] #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds.”

The spin-off series picks up days after Power’s finale, which saw the show’s drug dealing protagonist James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) die, and follows Ghost’s son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr) as he strikes out on his own.

Both shows are produced by showrunner Courtney A. Kemp (The Good Wife), with rapper 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) both executive producing and starring as Kanan Stark.

We thought we told you that we won’t stop. Season 2 about to be even more ???? #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/HEy730escg — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) September 22, 2020

Speaking to Deadline, Starz’ President of Programming Christina Davis said: “The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney’s storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise and the loyalty of our incredible fans.”

“What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the Power Universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come,” she added.

Kemp also commented on the news, saying: “I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our Power fans – the best fans in the world, period.”

“To have our fans return— and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the Power Universe — is a dream come true. Back in 2012, 50, Mark [Canton] and I were warned that a premium series with leads of colour would never work for a global audience. But we’ve proven everyone wrong — and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil and beyond, all plugging into the Power Universe.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Kemp also teased plot points to come in the upcoming series, adding: “In the second season, Tariq’s journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he’s going to become.”

50 Cent spoke about the show’s renewal, saying: “When I had the idea to create the Power Universe, I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon.”

Two other spin-offs within the Power Universe are currently in the works – Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is a prequel set in the 1990s focussing on the early years of Kanan Stark, and Power Book IV: Force, which follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after the events of the Power finale.

Fans in the UK can watch Power Book II: Ghost on Amazon Prime Video.

The show will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video channel Starzplay, available for £4.99/month, but only available to those already subscribed to Prime.

Advertisement

Power is available to stream on Netflix. Power Book II: Ghost is available via Starplay on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.