Riviera season 3 trailer reveals explosive drama and premiere date

The first trailer for the third season of Sky original drama Riviera has been released, with all episodes in the next run of the show set to land on 15th October 2020.

The trailer teases lots of drama to come in the upcoming season, with Georgina teaming up with Gabriel Hirsch (Rupert Graves) and revealing she’s now going by a different surname, swapping Clios for Ryland.

Once again set against a glamorous backdrop, we see the pair on all sorts of fancy boats and in luxurious buildings, while it certainly seems the new season won’t be going light on the drama, with on-foot chases, a fist fight by a canal and guns pointed at heads all featuring in the trailer.

It also appeats the mayor of Buenos Aires will have a part to play in the season, as he tells Georgina, “I run this city, it will be a dangerous mistake for you to stay in Buenos Aires,” while the danger posed to her is further spelled out in the trailer’s closing words: “You must be so tired of running.”

In June, RadioTimes.com revealed an exclusive first look image at Riviera season three, showing Julia Stiles as Georgina, the star in a flowing red gown with Graves (Sherlock) behind her.

The season will see Georgina’s, “loyalty, courage and resilience tested to the extreme” according to Sky, with the character having abandoned the Riviera to start a new life, leaving behind all the damage and devastation.

Set a year after the end of series two, she is now a rising star in an international art restitution, going by the name Georgina Ryland as she searches for stolen artworks around the world, taking her to such far-flung and exotic locations as Venice and Argentina.

In addition to Graves, other new cast members include Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Synnove Macody Lund and Franco Masini, while we’ll also be reunited with several returning stars such as Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox.

Cameron Roach, Sky’s Director of Drama & Sky Studios has said of the new season,“Riviera has really captured the imagination of our subscribers and we’re thrilled to be returning to the audacious and unpredictable world occupied by Julia Stiles as Georgina, alongside her new co-star Rupert Graves.

“Riviera owns a unique space in the television landscape and we’re very proud of it as a show that offers the promise of danger and suspense whilst really entertaining and thrilling the viewer.”

Meanwhile Stiles herself added, “The expansion of this season, in terms of the gorgeous new countries we visit, as well as our new cast members, means the web is even more tangled for Georgina. I am thrilled to navigate this gilded conspiracy through her eyes and with Rupert Graves by her side.”

Sky original Riviera season three is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on 15th October 2020. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.