When is Top Boy season 4 release date? Cast and trailer for Netflix series

Last year, crime drama Top Boy made a triumphant return after six years off the air, with Netflix picking up the series after rapper and super-fan Drake signed on to be an executive producer.

Luckily for fans, Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) are set to return for a fourth time at some point next year with production now underway, as announced in a video by Walters and Robinson.

The last series saw Dushane return to Summerhouse after fleeing to Jamaica and Sully’s release from prison, as both of them tried to regain their drug-dealing turf whilst battling rival Jamie (Michael Ward).

But what will happen in season four and when are we likely to see it on our screens? Here’s everything you need to know about Top Boy’s upcoming series.

Will there be a Top Boy season 4?

Yes! Netflix confirmed there will be another season of Top Boy in February 2020.

Confirmed: Top Boy s2 is happening!! What we can tell you: – production starts this spring

– Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley will return (!)

– ???? — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 26, 2020

The news was also confirmed on executive producer Drake’s Instagram. The rapper was instrumental in bringing the show back to life after becoming a fan in 2014.

In 2017, Netflix announced that they would commission two new seasons of Top Boy following Channel 4’s cancellation of the series back in 2013.

Following the first two seasons (now retroactively referred to by the subtitle Summerhouse), series creator Ronan Bennett produced a relaunch of the show picking up after the events of season two and featuring the return of Dushane and company.

Season three was released in September 2019 to critical acclaim.

When is Top Boy season 4 released on Netflix?

While an official release date for season four has not yet been announced, the series’ stars Ashley Walters and Kano (Kane Robinson) recently revealed in a short video that production on the upcoming season had begun.

“Yo people, what you saying? It’s your boy Ashley Walters. I’m not gonna stay her and talk for long, I don’t need to – you know what time it is,” a masked-Walters says whilst onset. “You can see the mask, you can see where we are so we’re obviously shooting Top Boy. You asked for it, we gave it to you.”

The camera then spins round to show Kano, who adds: “There you go. Season two, Netflix. Let’s go.”

Who is in the cast of Top Boy season 4?

Dushane (played by Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane Robinson), Jamie (Michael Ward) and Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, also known by her stage name Little Simz) and Jaq (the BAFTA-nominated Jasmine Jobson) are all expected to return for the show’s fourth run.

Other recurring characters we might expect to see again include Sully’s cousin Jermaine Newton (Ashley Thomas), Dushane’s brother Chris (Richie Campbell) and drug supplier Lizzie (Lisa Dwan), while Lee (Josef Altin) and Sarah (Isla Jackson-Ritchie) – who were posing as drug addicts but were later revealed to be undercover officers investigating Dushane and Sully – are also a solid bet to return.

The third season also saw a brief appearance from Gem Mustapha (Giacomo Mancini), who was a central figures in the show’s first two seasons along with his friend Ra’Nell Smith (Malcolm Kamulete). It’s possible that Gem could make another cameo, while Ra’Nell’s fate after season two has also been left tantalisingly unresolved…

Top Boy season 4 trailer

There’s no sign of a trailer yet for Top Boy’s fourth season – as a rough estimate of when the first teaser might drop, Netflix released its first teaser for season three (see below) in April 2019, some five months before the new episodes dropped, though a full-length trailer didn’t arrive till August, around a month prior to the launch.

Where is Top Boy filmed?

While set in Hackney, Top Boy is primarily filmed in Kent (Thanet, Ramsgate). Considering info on season four is scarce, we can only assume a return to the well-established locations, as well as some not used for the series before.

Top Boy season 4 spoilers

By the end of the third season, Dushane had proposed a partnership with Jamie, who is now behind bars after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit to protect his family.

Dushane and Sully’s friendship is also fraught due to Dushane framing Jamie’s brothers, so the new partnership could create even more tension between the pair.

It was also revealed that addicts Sarah and Lee were actually undercover agents who are investigating Dushane, so the current top boy will likely feel the heat in season four.

Top Boy’s creator and writer Ronan Bennett has also revealed that future episodes will continue to explore a more sensitive side to Sully, who was left reeling in season three after watching his friend/surrogate son Jason (Ricky Smarts) die in an arson attack.

“Certainly we’re taking that a step further in the new season!” Bennett said of Sully’s newly-glimpsed vulnerability.

Is Top Boy ending after season 4?

Top Boy was resurrected by Netflix for two seasons, with the first being released in late 2019 and the second due later this year.

Given that the streaming service hasn’t explicitly said that season four will be the last, that strongly implies that a fifth season will be commissioned. The other thing to consider is that Netflix has always been hesitant to reveal viewing figures for their content, so we’re yet to know how pleased they are with the most recent outing: season three.

