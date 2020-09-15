Meet the cast of David Nicholls drama Us

Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves lead the cast of BBC One’s Us, a four-part adaptation of David Nicholls’ Man Booker-longlisted novel of the same name.

The comedy drama follows the Petersons, who are embarking on their grand tour of Europe – however, they hit a road bump before they even pack their bags, as Connie (Revves) tells her husband Douglas (Hollander) that she no longer wants to be married to him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of BBC One’s Us.

Tom Hollander plays Douglas Peterson

BBC

Who is Douglas? The main protagonist in David Nicholls’ 2014 novel Us, Douglas is a middle-aged scientist who is blindsided when his wife Connie asks for a divorce – right before their planned tour of Europe with their teenage son, Albie. Heartbroken, he vows to win back her love and set things right with Albie, with whom he has a troubled relationship.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Hollander described his character as “annoying”.

“Douglas is quite annoying,” he said. “He’s not just funny, he’s quite annoying and he’s a bit of a control freak, bit of a laminated paper person, he’s a bit of a helicopter parent and there are enough things to go, ‘Urgh. I just want some fresh air’.”

Where have I seen Tom Hollander before? You’ll no doubt recognise the prolific actor from the likes of Baptiste, The Night Manager, Pride and Prejudice (as Mr Collins), About Time (as Harry), Gosford Park, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (as Cutler Beckett), and as the titular vicar in the sitcom Rev.

Saskia Reeves plays Connie Peterson

BBC

Who is Connie? A middle-aged artist, mother, and wife, Connie is the opposite of her neurotic husband Douglas – and enjoys a far better relationship with their son. She tells Douglas that no longer wants to be married to him at the beginning of the series.

Speaking about her character, Reeves said, “Connie met Douglas 20 years ago. She was a young artist, a wild dreamer, and he was a young, enthusiastic scientist. She took refuge in his absolute undying love for her, and I think over the years she’s completely settled for a life that she never ultimately wanted.”

Where have I seen Saskia Reeves before? Reeves recently starred in the ITV period drama Belgravia, playing the scheming servant Ellis. She has also starred in projects including Luther (as DCU Rose Teller), the 2000 film Dune (as Lady Jessica), Collateral, Shetland, and Wolf Hall (as Johane Williamson).

Tom Taylor plays Albie Peterson

BBC

Who is Albie? A teenager and an aspiring photographer, he is the only living child of Douglas and Connie.

Where have I seen Tom Taylor before? Best known for playing Tom Foster in the series Doctor Foster, he has also starred in The Dark Tower, The Kid Who Would Be King (as Lance), Legends, and The Last Kingdom.

Thaddea Graham plays Kat

BBC

Who is Kat? A free spirit who forms a connection with Albie, before crashing the family holiday that Douglas so meticulously planned.

Where have I seen Thaddea Graham before? Graham has starred in The Irregulars, The Letter for the King, Curfew, and Dani’s Castle, among other projects.

Ian De Caestecker plays Young Douglas

BBC

Who is Young Douglas? An introverted scientist whom we see in flashbacks, he is the younger version of Tom Hollander’s character, who first meets his future wife Connie at a dinner party.

Where have I seen Iain De Caestecker before? The actor is best known for playing Leo Fitz in Agents of SHIELD, but his other projects have included The Fades, Overlord, and Filth, while he’s also set to star in the upcoming TV mini-series Roadkill.

Gina Bramhill plays Young Connie

BBC

Who is Young Connie? An artist, and the younger version of Saskia Reeves’ character, she is set up with Douglas during a party.

Where have I seen Gina Bramhill before? Bramhill is known for roles in Brief Encounters (as Lisa), Endeavour, Sherlock (as Faith), and Father Brown (as Marianne Delacroix).

Sofie Gråbøl plays Freja

BBC

Who is Freja? A Danish tourist and divorced dentist, she’s travelling in Europe alone.

Sofie Gråbøl has said her character highlights “the whole idea of different nationalities and our silly habits and David [Nicholls, the writer] has just nailed this. I get to laugh at the Danes! Freja is very direct, not extremely polite but honest. Douglas constantly apologises like so many English people. It’s a lovely way of laughing at ourselves.”

Where have I seen Sofie Gråbøl before? The Danish actress has starred in projects like Gentleman Jack (as Queen Marie), Fortitude, Liberty, and Early Spring – but she’s best known for playing Inspector Sarah Lund in the original, Danish version of The Killing.

Us starts on Sunday (20th September) at 9pm on BBC One